US, Russian embassies to Romania exchange criticism posts on social media amid escalating situation in Ukraine

U.S. and Russian embassies in Bucharest has exchanged some criticism posts on social media these days amid heating developments on Ukraine and amid failed talks between the United States, NATO and Russia.

“Russia needs to join the rest of the world in the 21st Century. Sovereign nations have the right to freely choose their #security arrangements, including membership in #alliances. NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and the 30 #NATO Allies,” reads a post by the U.S. Embassy to Romania on Twitter and Facebook.



The post comes after a previous one on Wednesday night, which reminded that it was Russia that invaded Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine and has never left. “See any pattern here? Who is the aggressor?”, the American embassy said in that post.

The retort of Russia’s Embassy in Bucharest came soon after. “We introduce to you a report about the way the US Army <is protecting the peace and freedom> in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria.

💬 ”According to the nonprofit organization Airwars, the U.S. has conducted more than 91,000 airstrikes in seven major conflict zones since 2001, with at least 22,000 civilians killed and potentially as many as 48,000”.

💬 ”…in a two-year campaign called Operation Haymaker, 9 of 10 Afghans killed in U.S. drone strikes were not the intended targets. For the U.S., this was the acceptable cost of doing business”.

Subsequently on Thursday, the Russian Embassy came up with a new retort post, claiming that the Russian troops maintain “peace and security” where they are intervening, while “the real aggressor” would be the American Army.

The new challenges launched by Moscow by deploying soldiers along the border with Ukraine have led, this week, to negotiations between Russia on one side and NATO and the U.S on the other one. After the diplomatic failure at the negotiating table, Ukraine was hit by a cyberattack splashing a warning across government websites to “be afraid and expect the worst”, while Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on its neighbour’s frontier, released pictures of more of its forces on the move, Reuters reported. Analysts fear that Moscow could launch a new military attack against Ukraine.