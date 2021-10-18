US secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Romania on Wednesday

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, will be present in Romania on Wednesday, interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca confirmed on Monday.

“This week, on Wednesday, we will receive the visit of the Secretary of Defense of the United States, the head of the Pentagon, with defining elements of the Strategic Partnership such as Romania’s role in NATO and in the Black Sea region to be discussed,” Ciuca said.

In this context, he mentioned the roadmap for the next ten years signed by the Governments of Romania and the USA in 2020.

“All these topics that we will have on the agenda of the meeting come to materialize the role that our country plays within the Alliance and in the region and also come to identify the real and feasible elements,” Ciuca said.

He emphasized that the visit was also a confirmation of the need to “continue strong involvement in the NATO concept in terms of strengthening defense and deterrence on the Eastern Flank”.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin started a tour of the Black Sea region on Sunday to strengthen alliances with countries under Russian pressure and to express US gratitude for their contribution to the war in Afghanistan for two decades, reports AFP.

Lloyd Austin will travel to Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before attending the NATO Defense Ministers’ Summit, which will be held in Brussels on 21 and 22 October.

In Romania, the American Secretary of Defense will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and the interim Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, in a context of a new political crisis in the country.

In Ukraine, Lloyd Austin will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Andrii Taran, who traveled to Washington in early September to plead their case with President Joe Biden in support of their NATO membership, the same source mentioned.