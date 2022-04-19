US Secretary of State Blinken call with Romanian FM Aurescu: NATO Allies to continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russia

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. They underscored the importance of Transatlantic unity in the face of the Kremlin’s brutal war against Ukraine.

“The Secretary emphasized the need for NATO Allies to continue to work tirelessly to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Romania’s tremendous welcoming of nearly 700,000 refugees from Ukraine. Both reaffirmed our steadfast support for the Ukrainian people and their historic fight for freedom, democracy, and the ability to chart their own course. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Aurescu highlighted the importance of our bilateral relationship as signified by the 25th anniversary of the United States-Romania Strategic Partnership,” says a press release by the US Department of State.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin’s Call with Romanian Minister of National Defence Vasile Dîncu

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called Romanian Minister of National Defence Vasile Dîncu on the same issue. Secretary of Defense called his Romanian counterpart “to continue coordinating our assistance to the Ukrainian people resisting Russia aggression”. “Both leaders shared a sense of urgency ahead of a likely Russian military offensive in eastern Ukraine, and commended Allied efforts to provide humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine. Secretary Austin also commended Romania for welcoming hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and received an update on the formation of a French-led NATO multinational battle group in Romania,” according to Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby’s readout.