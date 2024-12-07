The United States stands with the Romanian people as they face an unprecedented situation regarding the integrity of their elections, says Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the Department of State in a press statement.

“Romanians must have confidence that their elections reflect the democratic will of the Romanian people and are free of foreign malign influence aimed at undermining the fairness of their elections. The integrity of Romania’s elections is paramount for Romanians’ hard-earned democracy. It is the choice of the Romanian people whom they elect. No other country or foreign actor has that right.

We note the Romanian Constitutional Court’s decision today with respect to Romania’s presidential elections. The United States reaffirms our confidence in Romania’s democratic institutions and processes, including investigations into foreign malign influence. We call on all parties to uphold Romania’s constitutional order and engage in a peaceful democratic process free from threats of violence and intimidation and which reflects the Romanian people’s democratic will,” the statement reads.