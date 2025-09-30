Romania has made significant progress in combating corruption, but it remains an ongoing challenge, according to the 2025 Investment Climate Statement for Romania, drafted by the U.S. Department of State and published this month.

“American investors have complained about corruption in both the government and the business environment in Romania, most frequently citing the customs service, municipal officials, and local tax authorities,” the State Department report states.

“Amendments to justice laws and pressure on prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) have weakened anti-corruption efforts,” the report also states.

The U.S. Department of State’s Investment Climate Statement provides information on the business environment in 170 countries. Prepared by U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, the report analyzes each economy’s openness to foreign investment. G4Media first reported on this document on Tuesday.

Romania has made significant progress in combating corruption, but it remains an ongoing challenge, the report notes.

The Department of State report also notes that “convictions for corruption continue to be difficult to obtain, partly due to issues related to the statute of limitations for criminal liability.”

“Between 2022 and 2025, 9,635 criminal cases were closed due to the intervention of the statute of limitations for criminal liability,” the report states.

The Department of State report cites the July 2024 Eurobarometer on business attitudes toward corruption, which shows that 94% of Romanian businesspeople believe corruption is widespread in their country, well above the EU average of 64%.

According to the report, 59% of Romanian businesspeople believe that public officials favor their own family members or friends.

The Eurobarometer also noted that the biggest challenges faced in conducting business are:

Constantly changing laws and policies (93%)

Tax rates (85%)

Complexity of administrative procedures (82%)

Corruption (71%)

The Department of State report highlights that in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, Romania ranked 65th out of 180 countries, below the EU average of 62.

Since 2022, when the European Commission (EC) concluded that Romania had made sufficient progress in its high-level anti-corruption efforts to recommend lifting the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the EC has continued to monitor Romania’s judicial reform efforts through the Rule of Law Mechanism, which applies to all member states, the report adds.

“The OECD Economic Survey of 2024 warned that corrupt practices in certain sectors remain widespread and that progress in developing anti-corruption deterrence mechanisms is slow. Previous changes to justice laws and pressures on prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) have weakened anti-corruption efforts,” the Department of State report also states.

The issue of EU funds

The report also notes Romania’s challenges with absorbing EU funds.

“Romania’s medium-term growth will be determined by its ability to absorb large flows of EU funds,” the document says.

Romania is eligible to receive up to €77 billion in EU funding by 2030, including €28.5 billion in grants and loans from the Next Generation EU fund through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) for 2021–2027, the report notes.

“However, bureaucratic constraints on administrative capacity to request EU funds, as well as to absorb and implement EU-funded projects, may reduce the impact of the NRRP,” the analysis observes.

“While the Romanian government continues to make progress in achieving the necessary targets, the implementation of reforms and investment measures under the NRRP faces significant delays. All reform steps and payment requests must be completed by August 2026 to avoid losing funding,” the report adds.