Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington, D.C., on Monday for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelensky said that Ukraine would obtain security guarantees “within 10 days” with the support of European leaders. Russia launched a series of missile attacks against Ukrainian cities just hours before President Zelensky met with Trump.

The U.S. president stated, ahead of the meeting, that Zelensky must accept some of Russia’s conditions to end the war in Ukraine. During the talks, Trump said there would be certain security guarantees for Ukraine, to which the United States would also contribute. He also announced that he would hold discussions with Vladimir Putin.

European leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine, while the NATO Secretary General welcomed the U.S. security guarantees. At the same time, the U.S. president said he could achieve a peace deal “without a ceasefire,” but that Ukrainians would need to accept “territorial exchanges.” Donald Trump voiced support for a trilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, a proposal that the Ukrainian president accepted. Moscow reacted to the summit, firmly rejecting any scenario that would involve the presence of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine.

Trump said he had spoken directly with Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, which would later be followed by a trilateral summit including himself. The U.S. president also stated that Moscow would “accept” international efforts to guarantee Ukraine’s security.

Alongside Zelensky and Trump, the leaders of France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission took part in Monday’s crucial White House summit, as Washington seeks to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Zelensky: Security guarantees “within 10 days”

Ukraine’s Western allies will formalize security guarantees “within ten days” to prevent any new Russian attack in the event of a peace deal with Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in Washington. “The security guarantees will likely be finalized by our partners, and more and more details will follow as everything is put on paper and made official (…) within a week to ten days,” he said after negotiations at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.

“It is important for the United States to send a clear signal that it will be among the countries assisting, coordinating, and also participating in the security guarantees for Ukraine. I believe this is a big step forward,” Zelensky added, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency.

The Ukrainian president praised his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, calling it “the best” of their discussions so far. “I think we had a very good conversation with President Trump, perhaps the best – well, maybe the best is yet to come – but it was really good, and we spoke about extremely sensitive matters,” Zelensky said while seated at a table with Trump and European leaders. He later added that Kyiv had offered to purchase $90 billion worth of U.S. weapons, with the Financial Times noting a €100 billion budget financed by Europeans.

According to the FT., Ukraine has pledged to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. weapons, financed by Europe, as part of a deal to obtain security guarantees from the United States following a peace agreement with Russia.

Preparations for a Putin-Zelensky meeting

“I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, which concluded with another meeting in the Oval Office. During the meeting, we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which are to be provided by various European countries, in coordination with the United States. Everyone is very pleased about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“At the end of the meetings, I called President Putin and began preparations for a meeting, at a location to be determined later, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After this meeting, we will have a trilateral, with the two presidents plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a war that has lasted nearly four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating their work with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump also wrote.

A source cited by Axios said there are hopes that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky will be organized by the end of August, Reuters reported. On the other hand, AFP quoted a source close to the talks who said that Putin told Trump he was ready to meet with Zelensky.

Kremlin: “An important day for diplomacy”

The Kremlin described Monday’s meetings at the White House as “an important day for diplomacy.”

In Moscow’s first comments after the talks, Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for investments and economic cooperation, wrote on X: “Today is an important day for diplomacy, with a focus on lasting peace, not a temporary truce.”

Trump called Vladimir Putin on Monday after his talks at the White House with European leaders and Zelensky.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Trump and Putin had discussed “raising the level” of the representatives involved in the Russia–Ukraine negotiations, but did not mention anything about a summit.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a Putin–Zelensky meeting could take place within two weeks — at least that is Trump’s wish — but the Berlin leader expressed doubts that Putin would have the “courage” to attend such a gathering.

UK, EU leaders’ stances

European Council President António Costa announced on Tuesday that he had convened a virtual meeting of EU leaders to discuss Monday’s summit in Washington between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders, POLITICO reported.

“I have convened a videoconference of European Council members tomorrow to discuss today’s meetings in Washington, D.C., regarding Ukraine,” Costa wrote on social media. “Together with the U.S., the EU will continue to work for a lasting peace that safeguards the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe,” he added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed “real progress” made at a White House summit with European leaders aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, PA Media and dpa report Starmer described the talks as “good and constructive”.

“There was a real sense of unity between the European leaders who were there and President Trump and President Zelensky,” he added.

The British prime minister highlighted “two concrete outcomes” from the talks, firstly the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ working with the US on security guarantees.

“This is really important for the security of Ukraine, for the security of Europe and for the security of the UK,” Starmer said. “The other concrete outcome was the agreement that there will now be a bilateral agreement between President Putin and President Zelensky, which was agreed after a phone call between President Trump and President Putin this afternoon, followed by a trilateral one with Trump joining in,” he said.

“This is a recognition of the principle that, on some of these issues, whether it’s territory or the exchange of prisoners or the very serious issue of the return of children, Ukraine must be at the table,” the British prime minister added. “These were the most important results achieved today. They are positive results, there was a real sense of unity. We have made real progress today,” he said.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Monday for “increased sanctions” against Russia if negotiations on Ukraine fail, AFP reports.

“If this process were rejected, we all agree that sanctions will have to be increased and, in any case, a position must be taken that puts more pressure on the Russian side,” the French president told reporters in Washington.

He also said that the issue of possible territorial concessions by Ukraine was not raised during the White House talks. “We did not discuss this topic at all today,” the French president told reporters. “And for two reasons. First, the priority is security guarantees and, second, I said that ‘this must be discussed bilaterally and trilaterally,’” he explained.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Monday in Washington that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is “untrustworthy,” at the end of talks at the White House with the US president, the Ukrainian head of state and other European leaders, AFP reports.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed, during a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump, to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the next two weeks.

Merz held a press conference after the meeting between European leaders and Donald Trump, stating that there is a feeling that these are decisive days for Ukraine and confirming information initially published by sources in the Axios publication that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin could take place in two weeks, by the end of August, at least that is what Donald Trump would like.

But the German chancellor added that he is not sure that the Russian leader will have the courage to come to a bilateral summit with Zelensky. He gave credit to Trump for convincing the Russian president to accept a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart. This meeting, which Putin reportedly agreed to during a phone call with Trump, will take place at a location to be determined, the German chancellor said.

During a break in the White House meeting, “the American president spoke by phone with the Russian president, and they agreed that a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president will take place within the next two weeks,” Merz told reporters. “We do not know if the Russian president will have the courage to attend such a summit. Therefore, persuasion is needed,” Merz added.

Trump agreed to issue a new invitation for a tripartite meeting afterward, so that negotiations could “truly begin,” Merz said. He noted that the expectations for Monday’s White House meetings had not only been met, but exceeded.

Merz also welcomed Trump’s announcement regarding possible security guarantees and stressed that the whole of Europe must be involved. The German chancellor stated that Trump was impressed by the Europeans presenting themselves as a united front, and that their discussions with the U.S. administration would now focus on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine.

“It is absolutely clear that all of Europe should take part,” Merz declared, praising Trump’s announcement that the United States is also prepared to provide these guarantees. “Everyone feels that these are truly decisive days for Ukraine and for Europe,” the German chancellor commented.

On the other hand, Friedrich Merz insisted that Ukraine should not be forced to cede the Donbas region to Russia in the negotiations, comparing it to a scenario where the U.S. would have to give up one of its states. “Russia’s demand that Kyiv surrender the free parts of Donbas corresponds, to put it bluntly, to a proposal that the United States be forced to give up Florida,” Merz told reporters after Monday’s White House discussions.