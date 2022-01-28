USR councilwoman in Mogosoaia threatened by two PNL, PMP councilmen

A USR member, local councilwomen from Mogoșoaia (a locality near Bucharest with high real estate potential) accused that she had been assaulted and threatened by two representatives of PNL and PMP, in their turn councilors in the locality. Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici said the incident happened after a meeting of the Local Council, held in a school, when the two started threatening her.

The councilwoman says she filed a complaint with the police, while USR chairman calls for interventions at the highest level to speed up the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Liberal involved in the event has been suspended from all party leadership positions. The leader of PNL Ilfov apologized for the behavior of his party colleague, in a post on social media, so did the PMP leader, Cristian Diaconescu.

USR PLUS Mogoşoaia announced on Thursday evening that Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici filed a complaint with the police after she was physically assaulted by a representative of PNL and one of PMP, during a commission meeting of the Local Council. The woman filmed the whole discussion, and at one point you can hear the counselor screaming.

“I was suddenly taken by the shoulders and my phone was snatched from my hand. It wasn’t the first time I’d been threatened by this counselor. Another counselor also started yelling at me about a decision. They probably jumped on me with the intention of taking my phone, the phone fell off, but they continued filming. I was scared and screamed for help. He was also the chairman of the commission, but he did not intervene in any way. Other people came and the incident was over. I ran outside, I didn’t feel safe. Then I went to the police “, Felicia Ienculescu-Popovici told Digi24. She said that she is thinking of going to meetings accompanied by a policeman.

The two local councilors who reportedly threatened the councilwoman are Valentin Ene (PNL) and Dinu Gheorghe (PMP), with one of them telling the USR councilwoman that “even if he is imprisoned, he will put her in a wheelchair”.

The incident took place in the context of the real estate scandal “Sector 0” in Mogoșoaia, with USR councilors opposing the expropriations.

At the end of last year, several hundred people received a notification of expropriation, sent by Mogoșoaia City Hall. It is the penultimate stage, according to legal procedures, before people lose ownership of their land.

Mogoșoaia City Hall near Bucharest wants to expropriate almost 330 hectares owned by 276 people with 1.7 euros per square meter. Owners who are unhappy with the “extremely low” price say it is an abuse because their land is worth at least 10 times more.

“No one should go through this. No one should come to a simple meeting of the Local Council welfare commission and be threatened and physically assaulted. I have filed a complaint with the police and I will do whatever is necessary that no one and especially no woman should be afraid to hold a public office. I am not afraid, nor should you be afraid when you seek justice, when you do your duty. We shall overcome “, said Felicia Ienculescu -Popovici after the incident.

In his turn, the president of USR, Dacian Cioloş, asked the Minister of Interior to do his duty to the subordinate institutions. “I ask the Minister of Interior Lucian Bode that the institutions he leads should not only initiate an investigation, but also offer protection to our colleague. It is inadmissible that, under the PNL-PSD government, everyone should do justice with their fists then when he feels that the scams he is plotting are threatened by political actions done in good faith, it is inadmissible for such actions to take place in a state governed by the rule of law, and if there is still authority in that state, it must be seen now. I am also expecting an urgent reaction from the presidents of PNL and PMP regarding the violent, unforgivable behavior of their colleagues. The political violence promoted by AUR is taken over by PNL and PMP “, Cioloş posted on Facebook.

PNL Ilfov condemned all forms of violence and announced that Valentin Ene, a local councilor in Mogoşoaia, has been suspended from all leadership positions in the party, until the end of the investigation into the scandal related to local councilor USR Mogoşoaia assaulted by two councilors.

“The National Liberal Party, through the Ilfov branch I lead, strongly condemns all forms of violence, and Liberal values ​​and principles are essential for any member of our team. As a result of yesterday’s event, Councilor Ene has been suspended from office. leading the party, until the end of the investigation”, reads a press release signed by the PNL Ilfov president, Hubert Thuma, posted on Facebook on Friday. According to the quoted source, PNL Ilfov delimits itself from this type of behavior.

“I strongly request the County Executive Council of PMP Ilfov to suspend Mr. Dinu Gheorghe from all political positions he holds until the conclusion of the investigation regarding the incidents on Thursday, January 27, within the Mogoșoaia Local Council. The Popular Movement Party does not tolerate any behavior that is not based on respect for citizens, collaborators or political opponents,“PMP chair Cristian Diaconescu said in his turn.