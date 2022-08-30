USR deputy resigns, joins Ciolos’ party

MP Cătălin Teniță has resigned from USR on Tuesday, announcing he will join Dacian Ciolos’ new party, REPER.

Cătălin Teniță is one of the USR leaders who ran against Cătălin Drula in the July elections, obtaining 14.8%, the second score after the elected president of the party. He came from PLUS.

“There are a lot of people who are waiting for me to join a new initiative, which will try to give a new breath to the reform wishes in this country”, says Cătălin Teniță in a clip posted on his Facebook page.

In a letter addressed to former and current colleagues from USR and PLUS, Cătălin Teniță claims that it is the responsibility of the opposition to create an alternative to the proposals of the governing coalition, to be a strong voice that inspires and mobilizes society, protecting it “from the danger of disillusioned populism, the appeal to tribal thinking, the temptation of authoritarianism and violent political discourse”.

He also criticizes USR for the loss of trust of the electorate, sterile disputes, arrogant or superficial behavior. lack of internal mechanisms and procedures to favor fairness and transparency.