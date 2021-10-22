USR MEP Nicu Ștefănuță, the most influential Romanian MEP on the EU’s Health Policy

Romanian USR MEP Nicu Ștefănuță is among the most influential MEPs on the EU’s Health Policy, according to the 2021 Influence Index.

This year, two female MEPs top the Index on Health policy, Sara Cerdas (S&D, Portugal) for political influence and Veronique Trillet–Lenoir (Renew Europe, France) for social influence, reflecting their leading role on key policy initiatives, such as tackling cross–border threats to health.

The Index, now in its second edition, is BCW Brussels and VoteWatch Europe’s data–driven ranking of MEPs based on two independent dimensions of influence:

• Political influence: the ability to impact legislation, win votes and shape debates;

and

• Social influence: the ability to reach people, shift the public conversation and build a community of support on social media

The 2021 Index also shows a generational gap along the two dimensions of influence among female MEPs on heath policy. For political influence, older (60+) female MEPs wield the most influence while on social media, younger MEPs perform best. It is also noteworthy that the top four MEPs are all medical doctors.



“Health is the policy area where female political leaders are now ahead of their male counterparts, with leadership positions on both political and social influence,” said Thomas Gelin, Senior Director and Head of Healthcare and Food at BCW Brussels. “With the four most influential MEPs qualified medical doctors, this year’s Influence Index also shows how today more than ever, experienced medical practitioners are shaping Europe’s healthcare policies.”

The 2021 Influence Index also found that:



• All top 10 MEPs sit on the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety;

• MEPs from the Socialists & Democrats group are the most politically influential and have grown in influence since 2020, while MEPs from the Greens/EFA group are the most socially influential;

• On average, Spanish MEPs score highest for political influence, while the French are the most influential on social media;

• Romanian MEPs have gained the most political influence on average, while the French have decreased most;

• Nicolae Ştefănuță (Romania, Renew Europe), active on key files such as the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and the EU Beating Cancer Plan, is this year’s “rising star” in Health policy, jumping a staggering 242 places in the political ranking.

A full analysis of the data will be available on October 28 at www.influenceindex.eu, and the findings will be debated live from the European Parliament on Thursday October 28, 9.30–10.30 CET, with a panel featuring MEP Heidi Hautala, Vice President of the European Parliament and MEP Sara Cerdas, Vice Chair of the Special Committee on Beating Cancer and the most politically influential MEP on health in this year’s ranking.