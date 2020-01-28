USR, PLUS announce July as deadline for merger

USR and PLUS are to have merger convention this summer in July, after they get the go-ahead from the local branches of both parties.

The Political Committee of the USR and the National Council of PLUS are due to convene in Bucharest on February 8, according to a press release by USR PLUS Alliance.

“In February, the USR and PLUS organisations are encouraged to jointly designate common candidates of the alliance in the local elections,” the statement reads.

The executive team of the USR PLUS Alliance was also completed during a joint meeting on Monday.

The members of the Joint Committee of the alliance are: Dragos Tudorache (PLUS) – coordination; Ionut Mosteanu (USR) – communication; Silviu Dehelean (USR) – legal; Dragos Neacsu (PLUS) – financing; Oana Toiu (PLUS) – public policies; Moise Guran (USR) – campaigns.

The decision on the membership of the Joint Committee has been taken in mid-January.