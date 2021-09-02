USR-PLUS counts on AUR votes to submit censure motion Moșteanu: Together we have 122 signatures

USR-PLUS is counting on the votes of AUR lawmakers for the censure motion that intend to file against Citu Cabinet. The leader of USR-PLUS deputies Ionuț Moșteanu said they have 122 signatures together. He announced a first step is to be taken in the coalition sitting on Friday, when USR-PLUS will ask PM Florin Citu to take a step back.
“If Florin Citu is hanging on the PM seat we’ll sack him in Parliament, the same way we also appointed him in office in Parliament,” said the USR-PLUS deputy.
“USR-PLUS stance is very firm and clear: PM Florin Citu has lost our endorsement to run this coalition Cabinet. I asked for a coalition sitting today, our agenda was not accepted, but there will be a coalition meeting on Friday. We’ll ask the premier to take a step back“, Ionuț Moșteanu said.
He announced if this is not going to happen, USR-PLUS will go further with the censure motion and will count on AUR. USR-PLUS has 80 signatures and together with AUR they have 122.
To file a censure motion, USR PLUS would need 117 signatures and for the motion to pas 234 votes would be needed.