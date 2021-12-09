USR-PLUS MEP Nicu Ștefănuță is the general rapporteur for the European Union budget

USR PLUS (Renew Europe) MEP Nicu Ștefănuță was appointed yesterday, December 8, the European Parliament’s general rapporteur for the European Union budget for 2023. In this capacity, the MEP will negotiate how European money will be spent, fighting for growth important priorities such as health, climate change, digitalisation, agriculture, SMEs and research.

MEP Nicu Ștefănuță will start negotiations that will last a year and will focus on how European money will be used in 2023. The negotiation procedure starts now, with all the political groups in the European Parliament, and then with the other institutions, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union.

“It is a huge victory and an honor to work on one of the most important issues a Member of the European Parliament can work on! It is not only an honor, but also a major responsibility to negotiate the Union’s budget, especially in these times when, for many countries, European money is the way out of the crisis and to make public investments. Romania has the European Union as an ally and, in the coming years, it has an enormous potential for development: to transform its infrastructure, its administration, to bring new well-paid jobs. The budget of the European Union is about the money of all European taxpayers, which must be spent in an honest, transparent and efficient way”, says Nicu Ștefănuță.

The budget for 2023 is of particular importance, as it must support the rapid recovery of the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. This is the year in which the member states will receive the most money in the history of the EU – over 300 billion euros.

Nicu Ștefănuță is a member of the Save Romania Union and was elected to the USR-PLUS Alliance list on May 26, 2019. He is Vice President of the Delegation for Relations with the United States and a member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety. of the European Parliament, Coordinator of the Committee on Cancer and Alternate in the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.