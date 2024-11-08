USR Releases Own Poll Showing Simion Close to Ciolacu

According to the USR survey, Marcel Ciolacu (25.9%) and George Simion (21.2%) would reach the presidential finals, while Lasconi takes 3rd place, with 15.7%. They are followed by Mircea Geoană (13.2%) and Nicolae Ciucă (8.5%).

The party led by Elena Lasconi claims that “the polls conducted by USR with one of the most serious polling houses in Romania, which correctly predicted the electoral results in the past, show that Nicolae Ciucă has no chance of reaching the 2nd round”. USR claims that polls conducted by the political formation in recent weeks do not indicate the possibility that the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciucă, will occupy the 3rd or 4th place in the competition for Cotroceni.