USR Releases Own Poll Showing Simion Close to Ciolacu

By Romania Journal
USR published on Friday a survey carried out by Verifield between November 1-6, which shows that if presidential elections were held this Sunday, Marcel Ciolacu and George Simion would go to the finals for Cotroceni, and Elena Lasconi would rank 3rd According to the CURS survey published on Thursday, the PNL candidate, Nicolae Ciucă, loses half of the percentages.

The poll was conducted by Verifield at the behest of USR, between November 1-6, using the CATI method (by phone), on 1,064 respondents, and shows that Elena Lasconi is the right-wing candidate rated with the most chances. The maximum allowable data error is +/-3% at a 95% confidence level.

According to the USR survey, Marcel Ciolacu (25.9%) and George Simion (21.2%) would reach the presidential finals, while Lasconi takes 3rd place, with 15.7%. They are followed by Mircea Geoană (13.2%) and Nicolae Ciucă (8.5%).

The party led by Elena Lasconi claims that “the polls conducted by USR with one of the most serious polling houses in Romania, which correctly predicted the electoral results in the past, show that Nicolae Ciucă has no chance of reaching the 2nd round”. USR claims that polls conducted by the political formation in recent weeks do not indicate the possibility that the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciucă, will occupy the 3rd or 4th place in the competition for Cotroceni.
“What the PNL is doing in this election campaign is gross manipulation. They know, we know too, Nicolae Ciucă has no chance of entering the 2nd round and the votes going to his reign will be lost. I urge the right-wing electorate to vote for the candidate with the greatest chance of spoiling Marcel Ciolacu’s games. I have the best chances to enter the 2nd round and the rational orientation of the right-wing electorate towards the really useful vote is the only solution to have the chance of real change“, said Elena Lasconi, the president and USR candidate in the presidential elections, in a press release issued on Friday.
Romania Journal
