Verifield Poll: Lasconi, Simion Tied for Presidential Final Run

Two days before the 2024 presidential elections, a Verifield poll conducted between November 20-21, commissioned by USR, still shows PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu as the favorite, with 24.5%. Elena Lasconi (USR) and George Simion (AUR) are still tied for the second round, with 19%. The surprise of the poll is the independent Călin Georgescu, who is in 4th place, with 10.6%, ahead of Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) and Mircea Geoană (independent).

PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă is credited with 8.6% in the poll commissioned by USR and published on Friday, placing fifth in the ranking. Mircea Geoană, who was in the top places in voting intentions before the start of the electoral campaign, is in 6th place in this poll, with 7.9%.