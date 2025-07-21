Voices in PSD Urge Party Leaders to Consider Leaving Govt. Bolojan, threatened even from within his own party

PSD Secretary General Paul Stănescu Calls for Urgent Decision on Remaining in Government.

The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Paul Stănescu, has announced that the party must urgently decide whether to remain in government. In a Facebook post, Stănescu criticized the second package of measures announced by the government, claiming it follows the same “rushed and rigid logic” where, “under the pretext of efficiency, reforms are promoted based on intuition rather than real evaluations.” He added that such an approach is unacceptable from coalition partners.

Stănescu emphasized that PSD cannot accept a situation where coalition partners — USR and PNL — continuously attack the party while still relying on its support in key government votes.

This ultimatum comes after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced last Friday a second austerity package, which includes suspending certain projects run by local authorities through the Anghel Saligny program. Additionally, the new measures set a maximum number of municipal employees based on the size of the locality, as well as limits on staffing at county councils.

“The easiest option would have been to stay in opposition. But in the past and again now, PSD joined the government for a single reason: to develop Romania and improve Romanians’ quality of life. Romania is going through a difficult time, but that doesn’t mean we should destroy everything built in the last 10 years just to fix the numbers,” Stănescu wrote.

He continued, “The second government package still follows the same rushed, rigid logic. Under the guise of efficiency, it promotes reform based on hunches, not data. The burden falls hardest on the most vulnerable: pensioners, mothers, minimum wage earners, teachers, civil servants, military personnel, and others. We did not enter government to ignore the voices of Romanian citizens, businesses, or local authorities!”

Stănescu also stressed that “Romania is not a sinking ship” and that reforms should be implemented with dialogue, balance, and responsibility — not administrative terror.

“We cannot accept a situation where the Prime Minister and other coalition leaders promise openness, but in reality make decisions without consulting the relevant stakeholders,” he stated.

“At the same time, we cannot accept coalition partners USR and PNL attacking PSD constantly, only to still count on our votes when it comes to assuming responsibility. In this context, I believe an emergency coalition meeting is necessary to discuss measures that disproportionately affect local administrations, public investments, and vulnerable Romanians.”

“We must urgently decide within our party whether we remain in government. We can support necessary reforms from Parliament, but we will not allow people’s lives to be sacrificed for a cold, unjust accounting plan. PSD will support any measure that eliminates waste and abuse but will not confuse responsibility with austerity and recession,” Stănescu concluded.

In just the past week, several local PSD leaders — including Mihai Fifor (Arad), Gabriel Zetea (Maramureș), and Constantin Rădulescu (Vâlcea) — have publicly criticized the decisions made by the coalition government led by Ilie Bolojan, despite PSD being part of that coalition.

However, other coalition partners do not share the Social Democrats’ opinions.

If the reform announced by the Bolojan Government is disturbing, it is “very good”, because “it means that it hits where it needs to”, believes USR deputy Andrei-Florin Gheorghiu. He talks about the reactions of PSD leaders who in recent days have criticized the fiscal measures in the second package announced on Friday by Ilie Bolojan: “PSD is the carpet under which non-transparent expenses, politicized functions and inflated projects have been hidden for years”.

Andrei-Florin Gheorghiu directly calls out “Baron Constantin Rădulescu”, who “came out on the attack with angry posts, emoticons and alarmist slogans”. He shouts that “he is not the coalition’s fool”: “In reality, the problem is not that PSD is the “doormat”. The problem is that PSD is the carpet under which non-transparent expenses, politicized functions and inflated projects have been hidden for years”.

“Mr. Rădulescu is making a fuss about the cutting of ‘ongoing’ funding. But what projects are these? How much do they cost? Who is implementing them? And most importantly: how much are the guys ‘who know how things work’ pocketing?” asks USR MP Andrei-Florin Gheorghiu in a press release.

“He complains that mayors weren’t consulted. But were they consulted when relatives were hired in town halls? When contracts were handed out to cronies? When budgets were approved in a rush, without proper scrutiny? Was there any consultation then?” he continues.

“The government reform is not targeting local communities — it targets the clientelistic networks that have held these communities hostage for years, just to feed the political machine of the local barons,” Gheorghiu argues.

The MP, who is from Vâlcea County, described the situation of local administrations in the area: “Without government funds, half of Vâlcea’s town halls would be bankrupt.”

“We have town halls serving just a few hundred residents that spend millions of lei each year on salaries, utility bills, fuel, and ‘protocol’ expenses. This can’t go on. Reform is necessary, fair, and inevitable. Barons like Rădulescu are afraid because they know the system they’ve been exploiting is starting to collapse.

We don’t support ALL CAPS populism. We support reforms that make an impact. Local administration should be about citizens, not about party cronies,” the MP added.

Andrei-Florin Gheorghiu stated that USR supports “a clear reform” involving the resizing of the local public sector, transparency in spending, performance- and needs-based funding, and digitalization.

Bolojan challenged from his own party, PNL

PNL deputy Florin Roman sent a critical message to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan on Monday, drawing his attention to the fact that stopping payments from the “Anghel Saligny” program will lead to the blocking of construction sites in the country and the dismissal of thousands of employees of Romanian companies. He says that “the Cîțu government was dismissed by motion” because of this program and announces that at the beginning of the parliamentary session “responsible government factors” will be called before the committees.

In turn, liberal deputy Gigel Știrbu states that the attacks coming from the PSD against the government of which he is a part are motivated by the Prime Minister’s intention to “cut luxury positions and allowances”.

“As chairman of the Public Administration Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, I draw the attention of the government led by a liberal that blocking payments for thousands of construction sites under the “Anghel Saligny” program will transform every locality, especially in rural areas, into dug-up streets, which are still being worked on and which will be abandoned. The liberals have never cut investments so far, on the contrary, we supported them even during the pandemic.

The Cîțu government was dismissed by motion of censure precisely as a result of this liberal investment program. It seems that what the USR failed to achieve over time, a government led by a liberal, who was formed as a national leader starting from the local public administration, managed to do,” wrote PNL deputy Florin Roman on Monday, in a message on Facebook.

He claims that the suspension of payments will lead to the suspension of works, “and their maintenance will generate even higher costs. In addition, thousands of employees of the service companies are to be laid off next month. One solution would be to transfer some expenses to the unspent money from the PNRR. But for that you need a MIPE minister, not a former employee in Brussels.

According to Roman, the PNL is transferring the bill for the reforms to local elected officials in small towns, not in big cities. “Since the government is subject to parliamentary control and not the other way around, at the beginning of the session we will call the responsible government factors before the committee to give explanations about the contracts assumed by the government and unpaid by the Executive. At least as long as I am the chairman of the committee, I will campaign for local elected officials, the only ones who have truly transformed, for the better, every village and city in Romania,” Roman added.



PNL MP Gigel Știrbu also had a critical message, but addressed to the PSD, which he says is attacking the government he is part of. He claims that the PSD attacks are motivated by job cuts and allowances, adding that “the phones have started to ring.”

“More and more PSD members have started to attack the Government for the measures taken. A government they are also part of, let’s be clear. They don’t like it when there is talk about reducing the budget deficit. They don’t like it when it is proposed to cut luxury positions, allowances, etc. Why are they nervous? Because, behind closed doors, the phones have started to ring. The daughters from ANCOM, the sons-in-law from ASF, the mistresses from ANRE, the nieces from Nuclearelectrica, the cousins from Transelectrica have started to call. Because the lukewarm positions for those who “cut leaves for the dogs” in agencies or walk coffee in the hallways of ministries or who mime work are starting to disappear. Positions invented just so that there is a signature to be put and a paycheck to be collected. The panic is real. Not for the country, but for “their own”.

Those who are leaving PSD today to attack the Government are not doing it because the deficit hurts them, but have even ignored it for years. They do it because they feel that they are being cut off from public money that has been transformed, for years, into scheming, businesses, arranged positions and privileges for party clients. That is the real stake. They do not want to lose real power in institutions, influence and favors. Now, when the bill comes, they make a scandal. And to save their political capital, they attack their own Government. But Romanians see and understand exactly why they are screaming. This is the real pain. Not the deficit, but the end of privileges. When they cut themselves off from Romanians’ money, they were silent. When they cut themselves off from their privileges now, they scream. That says it all!”