Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Romanian Parliament, shows MPs in Bucharest shocking footage with Bucha massacre

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has spoken in the plenary session of the Romanian Parliament, on Monday, at 19.00, in a message delivered by video conference and with simultaneous translation being provided. The plenary session is also attend by the Romanian PM and the members of his Cabinet.

Before Zelensky’s speech, upon the request of representative of the Ukrainian minority, Nicolae-Miroslav Petretchi, the Romanian lawmakers hold a moment of silence in the memory of “innocent people killed following the Russian aggression.”

Before starting his speech, Volodymyr Zelensky projected images of horrors in Ukraine, mainly from Bucha, where Russian troops are accused of massacre among Ukrainian civilians – corpses scattered on the streets, mass graves, people with their hands tied behind their backs, saying “I apologize for these tough images, but this is the reality, as tough as the images”.

“The name of our city Bucha will go down in the history of mass murders. More than 300 ordinary people were trotted out – tied with their hands behind their backs, shot in the back of the head or in the eyes,” said Zelensky.

“They want as many people as possible in war. This is reported on the Russian state agency, where only the official position is published. Anything that does not respect this does not pass censorship. They don’t even hide anymore. If our army had not defended itself, what they did to Bucha would have been done on the entire territory of Ukraine. Teachers with the Ukrainian coat of arms in their homes were killed. But why don’t they hide themselves?“, the Ukrainian president continued.

He exemplified with a report in Ria Novosti. “Why did the military do that? On the day when images of Bucha were released, on April 3, an article justifying the genocide in Ukraine was published on Ria Novosti Russian agency. The title of the article is striking: <What Russia should do with Ukraine?> This is just one of the evidence for the future war crimes court. The article in Ria Novosti describes a very clear and calculated procedure to destroy Ukraine, showing that population must be killed. They want de-Ukrainification and de-Europenization of Ukraine. The article even says that the name of the country must be deleted”.

Zelensky also recalled the former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his totalitarian regime.

“Nicolae Ceausescu was pulling down and isolating Romania. That regime was based only on repressions. The Romanian people raised and defended itself, toppling down that regime. Ceausescu could not be convinced of anything, the same way in Russia those who are giving the criminal orders cannot be convinced either,” he stated.

He told Romanians that Russia will not stop there and warned that there might be repercussions in R. of Moldova as well.

“Distinguished Romanians, together we can stop these people who want to are committing a genocide in Europe. Ukraine is not the last target of the Russian aggression. Moldova is just a step from Odessa. That’s why it is fundamental to also defend Moldova’s integrity. Ukraine is now deciding the fate of Eastern Europe,” Zelensky stated.

He acknowledged that sanctions had been imposed to Russia, yet he reminded that it has been war in Ukraine for 40 days and for 8 years in Donbas. So, the Ukrainian president asked Romania to stop transit of goods to Russia and to stop bringing resources from Russia, thus referring to the gas imports.

He also required further sanctions against Russia and further military support for Ukraine. “New sanctions are needed, and Ukraine must be supported by receiving weapons. Now is decided who’s winning: freedom or tyranny”.

Zelensky further referred to the actions of reconstructions in Ukraine after the war, inviting Romanian companies to join the reconstruction programmes. “I am convinced that Romania and the Romanian companies will take part in the reconstruction programmes of Ukraine after the war. We need support to start a new life in Ukraine”, the Ukrainian head of state underlined.

In the end he thanked the Romanian people for the support granted to the refugees and vowed to start a dialogue with Romania for the protection of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

“Thank you to the entire Romanian people for the support granted to the refugees. When the situation allows, I want to start a dialogue with Romania for the protection of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, and to offer the entire endorsement. Slava Romania, Slava Ukraine”, Zelensky concluded his speech.

PM Ciuca: Romania will endorse sanctions for Bucha atrocities to the international criminal courts

Too many people lost their lives in the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday during the same parliamentary session.

“Mr. President Zelensky, you are the leader of a nation that is fighting for freedom in this unprovoked war. The atrocities in Bucha have shaken us all. These actions must be sanctioned by the international criminal courts, and we shall endorse this action”, Ciuca said.

“Symbol of resistance in the face of barbaric and unjust aggression, you are, today, President Zelenskiy, the leader of a nation fighting for identity and freedom in this illegal and unprovoked war. Too many have lost their lives. Others have been forced to become refugees as a result of the brutal bombing and atrocities of Russian troops, indiscriminately on civilians, schools, hospitals, theaters. The atrocities in Bucha, which we learnt just yesterday, when Ukrainian troops entered the occupied areas around Kiev, shook us all. All these inhuman actions on the civilian population must be sanctioned by the international criminal courts, and we will do everything in our power to support those responsible in bringing justice,” Ciuca added.

The Romanian PM reiterated that the Romanians are standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and have opened their “gates and souls” for the Ukrainian neighbors who have come to our country. The premier pointed out that Romania will do everything in its power to ensure that Ukrainian citizens who have arrived here can have a normal and decent life. Ciuca mentioned that these people benefit from health services under the same conditions as Romanian citizens and can find a job. Legislative changes have been made in this regard and more than 1,100 Ukrainians are already working in Romanian companies.

“More than 30,000 children from Ukraine can go to school in more than 50 Ukrainian-language schools and high schools, as well as using the other facilities provided by the Romanian Ministry of Education. We will continue to help both the Ukrainians who remained to defend their country and the refugees with humanitarian help, fuel and necessary resources. We have set up the European humanitarian hub in Suceava, through which we transfer aid from all over the world, and we are ready to carry out this lasting effort, with the support of the EU, the United Nations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as well as other partner states,” he said.

Speeches by the Senate, Chamber of Deputies speakers

The Senate Speaker, Florin Citu stated: “Mr. President Zelensky, it is an honour to listen to you today. You are a hero not only in Ukraine, but also in Romania and in all countries where democratic principles are observed. Your courage motivates us to stand united. Vladimir Putin is a criminal who is defying any law. The massacre in Bucha must not remain unpunished. Mr. president, the fact that you went to Bucha showed that you are a true leader. We have the duty not to remain passive. The entire Europe must do more. Russia must be completely isolated from the economic perspective”.

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu said in his turn: “We have been facing since February 24 the most serious security crisis since the end of WWII. We join the voices that express the firm support for Ukraine’s independence within its internationally acknowledged borders. We ask the immediate cease of the military action against Ukraine and the withdrawal of the Russian forces. The last days revealed horrible images that overwhelmed and outraged us all. The authors of these massacres must be brought before justice as soon as possible. The citizens fleeing the war will find the protection they need in Romania. Romanians in Ukraine are fighting these days for the freedom of the country they are living in and this represents the most sincere bond between our nations. Ukraine’s victory is a necessary victory, Ukraine’s success means the success of democracy”.

Ciolacu-Citu previous announcements

“Today, at 19.00, President Zelensky speaks in the Romanian Parliament, I think we should all be honored by this“, stated the Speaker of the Senate, Florin Cîţu.

Previously in the morning, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said about Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech in the Romanian Parliament that, in such a situation, the diplomatic route is the normal one, and not the attempt on Facebook to make an image of us. Ciolacu stated that he is waiting for a request for this speech from the Embassy of Ukraine or an information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Florin Cîțu announced last week that Volodymyr Zelensky will have a speech in the Romanian Parliament, although he did not inform the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky has been having video interventions in the parliaments of several states, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Germany, Italy, Israel, Poland, and the European Parliament. He also addressed a special NATO summit attended by US President Joe Biden.