Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Romanian Parliament on April 4

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, will speak next week in the Romanian Parliament, announced Florin Cîțu, the Speaker of the Senate, after a talk with the Ukrainian PM, Denys Smyhal.

Important talk w/ the Prime minister of ??, @Denys_Shmyhal: President @ZelenskyyUa will give a speech to the ?? Parliament.

As President of the ?? Senate, I will arrange for this to happen next week.

?? has my full support. Thank you, Denys! ??#StandwithUkraine

On Thursday, a Romanian deputy announced that Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament on Monday, April 4.

“I had a meeting today with a Ukrainian delegation consisting of Special Representatives of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as members of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps.

During the meeting, we reiterated my solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine and their full and unconditional support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. We remain firm in our support for all sanctions imposed on Russia by the international community, and we look forward to being more proactive on a few concrete issues.

The Ukrainian side greeted and thanked President Zelensky. At the same time, the delegation expressed its gratitude regarding the humanitarian assistance coming from Romania as well as for the ongoing steps, meant to support more concretely the Ukrainian people in defending the country and its democratic values.

The struggle of the Ukrainians is not just theirs. It is a struggle for freedom and for all peace-loving states and peoples. We look forward to the speech of President Zelensky, who will address the Romanian Parliament on Monday evening, next week,” said MP Pavel Popescu.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Romania’s support for every citizen who arrives in our country.

Last week, the Ukrainian president gave a video address to the leaders of the EU states meeting at the summit in Brussels, where he briefly assessed each of these countries, including Romania, on how they support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “Romania knows what dignity is and it will be with us at the crucial moment”, was Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark towards our country.

Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of many Western countries since in Russian invasion in Ukraine, on February 24, in the pursuit of their support, such as the European Parliament, the parliaments of the United States, UK, Germany, Canada, Italy, etc.