Zelensky receives a standing ovation at the European Parliament on March 1.
POLITICSTOP NEWS

Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Romanian Parliament

By Alina Grigoras
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, will speak next week in the Romanian Parliament, announced Florin Cîțu, the Speaker of the Senate, after a talk with the Ukrainian PM, Denys Smyhal.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Romania’s support for every citizen who arrives in our country.

Last week, the Ukrainian president gave a video address to the leaders of the EU states meeting at the summit in Brussels, where he briefly assessed each of these countries, including Romania, on how they support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “Romania knows what dignity is and it will be with us at the crucial moment”, was Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark towards our country.

Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of many Western countries since in Russian invasion in Ukraine, on February 24, in the pursuit of their support, such as the European Parliament, the parliaments of the United States, UK, Germany, Canada, Italy, etc.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for almost 7 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for more than 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More