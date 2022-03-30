Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Romanian Parliament

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, will speak next week in the Romanian Parliament, announced Florin Cîțu, the Speaker of the Senate, after a talk with the Ukrainian PM, Denys Smyhal.

Important talk w/ the Prime minister of ??, @Denys_Shmyhal: President @ZelenskyyUa will give a speech to the ?? Parliament.

As President of the ?? Senate, I will arrange for this to happen next week.

?? has my full support. Thank you, Denys! ??#StandwithUkraine — florin citu (@florincitu) March 30, 2022

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Romania’s support for every citizen who arrives in our country.

Last week, the Ukrainian president gave a video address to the leaders of the EU states meeting at the summit in Brussels, where he briefly assessed each of these countries, including Romania, on how they support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. “Romania knows what dignity is and it will be with us at the crucial moment”, was Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark towards our country.

Zelensky has addressed the parliaments of many Western countries since in Russian invasion in Ukraine, on February 24, in the pursuit of their support, such as the European Parliament, the parliaments of the United States, UK, Germany, Canada, Italy, etc.