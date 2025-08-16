Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with Donald Trump. The two leaders had a “long phone conversation” following Trump’s meeting with Putin, but no further details have been made public at this time. The American president also held discussions with European leaders.

The phone call between Trump and Zelensky took place while Trump was flying back from Alaska. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Trump spent much of the six-hour flight on the phone, including with NATO representatives.

Zelensky’s office confirmed that the Ukrainian president had a “long and substantive conversation” with Trump on Saturday morning. Zelensky announced he would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, and later with European leaders, to review the results of the Alaska summit.

“We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump. Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation. We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation. It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.”

According to the French presidency, the call with Trump also included Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Volodymyr Zelensky. The call lasted over an hour, the Élysée Palace said.

The summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump ended after about three hours of talks, followed by joint statements. Trump said he would call NATO leaders and Zelensky to brief them. Putin spoke of “eliminating the roots of the conflict” and ensuring Ukraine’s security. While both referred to ending the war, neither gave concrete details, but they suggested another meeting could follow, “maybe the next one in Moscow,” Putin added, without clarifying if he was joking.

The leaders’ meeting ended after three hours, without a planned second round involving delegations. At 3 p.m. local time (2 a.m. in Romania), they addressed the press briefly, without taking questions.

Putin’s statements:

The talks were constructive.

“We have always considered the Ukrainian nation a brotherly nation.”

“We reached an agreement with Donald Trump and I hope the Kyiv leadership will not obstruct it.” He gave no details, but warned Europeans not to undermine the process.

Reiterated that “the deep roots of the conflict must be addressed.”

Claimed the war would not have happened if Trump had been president.

Called the discussions with Trump “precious” and said today’s agreement could help Ukraine’s security.

Described relations with the U.S. as at “their lowest point since the Cold War.”

Said he greeted Trump with “a message of good neighborliness,” recalling that Alaska makes the two nations neighbors.

Trump’s statements:

Talks with Putin were “extremely productive, but more needs to be done to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.”

He said significant progress was made and only “a few points” remain unresolved, hinting at a possible ceasefire or settlement.

Ended by thanking Putin and saying they would speak again soon. Putin replied in English: “Next time in Moscow.”

Both leaders then left without answering journalists’ questions, boarded their planes, and departed Alaska.

They had earlier landed in Alaska almost simultaneously, greeted each other on the runway, posed for photos, and departed together in the same limousine—marking the start of the Trump-Putin summit.

Reuters reported Trump’s delegation included the Secretary of State, Treasury Secretary, Commerce Secretary, CIA Director, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the White House Chief of Staff. The agency noted that for Putin, the summit is already a diplomatic victory, allowing him to claim that after more than three years of war, Russia is no longer isolated but back among the top players in global diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Trump has pressured countries buying Russian oil by imposing a 25% tariff on all Indian imports to the U.S. and threatening China with similar measures. He also warned of new sanctions on Russia unless it engages in genuine negotiations.

Earlier, Trump revealed he had spoken by phone with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about releasing 1,300 American prisoners held in Belarusian jails. Trump said he looks forward to meeting Lukashenko, recalling that Belarus released 14 American detainees in June after a surprise visit to Minsk by U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

Romania’s official stance on the summit

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu says, in a message posted on X, that the Alaska summit was “a first step toward unblocking negotiations,” and Romania will continue “to be an active part of this joint effort for peace.”

“The dialogue in Alaska was a first step toward unblocking negotiations, and we welcome President Trump’s invitation for a meeting with President Zelensky in Washington. The new developments in the international dialogue on peace in Ukraine are positive, and the involvement of the U.S., together with European perspectives and actions, can be decisive in achieving and especially maintaining peace,” Oana Țoiu wrote in a message posted on X.

This is the first official reaction from Romania following the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, which ended after nearly three hours without a ceasefire agreement for Ukraine.