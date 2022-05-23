Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is a Hero For People 2022

On the platform of the American news magazine Time held an audience vote on the nomination The most influential person of the year. About 66 million people took part in the poll.

According to the results of the voting, the leader was the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 3.3 million people voted for the leader of Ukraine. This means that Zelenskyy received 5% of the votes.

The leader of a country struggling for independence came 1.5% ahead of second. Elon Musk (3.5%) and Boris Johnson (3.4%) were in the top 3, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. These are the highest performers in the rating. Other politicians and businessmen barely managed to pass the 1.5-2% threshold.

