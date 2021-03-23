Volt enters the national parliament in the Netherlands

Volt scores 2,4% of the total votes in the Dutch national elections.

Volt enters the Dutch parliament with 3 seats.

Volt enters several city councils in German local elections in the federal state of Hesse.

“We are thrilled and overwhelmed by the results we achieved at the national elections! Being a young party, running for the first time, we did not expect such enthusiasm and dedication”, says Laurens Dassen, party leader of Volt in the Netherlands.

For the first time, the pan-European political party Volt has been elected to a national parliament. With 3% of the votes, Volt enters the Dutch parliament with 3 seats (out of 150).

“This result shows that Dutch people believe in a better Europe. In parliament, Volt will actively bring in a true European perspective. With a nuanced message that focuses on the long term, we will work towards implementing cross-border solutions for cross-border challenges, such as climate change, security, and social inequality. “

Volt wants to use its influence in the national parliament to criticize and change the Dutch frugal stance in European politics. Volt, instead, pleads for long term solutions, such as more solidarity between European countries and putting an end to the Dutch tax haven. This way the Dutch chapter of Volt plays its part in making Europe stronger and fairer.

Due to Covid-19, a large part of the campaign took place online, yet this did not stop the Volt campaign. New volunteers could easily integrate and participate in campaign efforts, playing an essential role in the campaign.

The wish and willingness to change politics and add a true European perspective to the political scene reflected as well in the German local and regional elections in the federal states of Baden-Wurttemberg and Hesse last Sunday. While Volt didn’t make it into the regional parliaments due to German minimum 5% law, the results of the local elections in several important cities were overwhelming: The city council of Frankfurt am Main will have three purple seats due to 3,7% of the cast votes and even more surprising are the 6,9% in the city of Darmstadt, meaning 5 seats for Volt, just to name two of several achievements of these elections.

In Romania, Volt recently announced that the Court of Appeal had approved their application for registering as a political party.