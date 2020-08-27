Vote for the censure motion set on August 31

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu has announced on Wednesday that the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democrats will be put up for a vote on August 31.

“The censure motion is scheduled for a vote on Monday – August 31! The Orban government must leave !!!”, Ciolacu posted on Facebook.

Last Friday, the Orban Cabinet filed a referral to the Constitutional Court regarding a legal constitutional conflict between Government and Parliament on tabling a censure motion during the parliamentary extraordinary session.

The Government is challenging the procedure, arguing that a motion can be tabled only during the ordinary session of the Parliament, which starts on September 1. At the same time, the Cabinet considers that it’s also unconstitutional for a motion to be tabled in extraordinary session and to be voted in an ordinary one.