Voting for presidential elections kicks off: Massive vote in Diaspora

Voting in the country for the presidential elections began on Sunday, at 7:00 a.m., with nearly 18 million Romanians expected in 18,979 polling stations to choose their president from the 11 candidates registered in the race for Cotroceni. 159 international observers have been accredited for this election, almost double the number for the November 2024 elections. Foreign journalists are also more numerous, with 87 accredited, compared to 32 in the previous elections. After an electoral campaign that featured three televised debates between candidates for the first time and a series of scandals that raised the tension to the maximum, all 11 competitors remained in the race. Over 750,000 Romanians voted by 9 a.m, roughly 7.5% . The presence in urban areas is higher than in rural areas. There is a massive vote in the diaspora, at this rate, 1 million votes will be exceeded by Sunday evening. By 7 am, diaspora voter turnout for the first round of the presidential elections had reached 402,640 voters .

Nicușor Dan: “I voted for many quiet, honest, hardworking people who have not been represented by anyone until today. I voted for hope, for a new beginning for Romania, a country that has capable people here and in the diaspora and in the Republic of Moldova, capable of making this country what it deserves. I voted with realism because Romania is going through a difficult time and we cannot expect those who led Romania into the pit starting from May 12 to get it out. I voted for justice and for that candidate who can do justice for Romania”. “I want to thank the Romanians in the diaspora who voted in large numbers. They are with their souls in Romania and with those at home. I thank you once again and I encourage them to vote”, added Nicușor Dan.

Interim President Ilie Bolojan: “Why are elections important? It is a complicated period, and the quiet times have ended. The President of Romania will give the important directions of our foreign and defense policy. The security of our country will depend on these. Domestically, the President will have to collaborate with the parliamentary majority, with the government, to rebuild trust, to develop the state. For these reasons, every responsible citizen who goes to the polls can make history for Romania. My urge is to go to the polls regardless of the option they have. Vote as your conscience dictates.”

AUR President George Simion voted on Sunday morning, at 8:00 AM, at a polling station set up inside the premises of the No. 1 Secondary School in Mogoșoaia. The AUR candidate was accompanied to the polls by Călin Georgescu.

After voting, the two made statements in the polling station, in front of the ballot box. Călin Georgescu declared upon leaving the voting booth that he did not come to recognize a fraud like this election, but to recognize the power of democracy and the vote. “I am not here to recognize a fraud like this election. A fraud concocted by those who have made cunning the only state policy. But I am here to recognize the power of democracy, the power of the vote that scares the system, that terrifies the system,” said Georgescu.

George Simion also said that “I voted for Călin Georgescu”. “Christ is risen! I voted with Călin Georgescu. We are here with one mission, the return to constitutional order, the return to democracy. I have no other objective than the 1st place for the Romanian people, in whose service I am. We are here with the people and for the Romanian people. We are here with one desire, to do justice for Romania,” declared the AUR candidate, George Simion.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor cast his vote at a polling station in Cluj-Napoca and urged voters to go to the polls to express their choice. The UDMR president says he “voted so that we don’t go back to the past.”

“We voted not to return to the past, to move forward and to avoid a forced landing that for Romania would mean at least 30.35 years in history. I ask all those who are still thinking about whether or not to vote to go to the polls because it is, on the one hand, everyone’s duty to vote, but it is much more important that each of us decides, not to let others decide for us,” declared Kelemen Hunor, on Sunday, upon leaving the polling station.

The order on the ballot paper is as follows:

• Position no. 1 – GEORGE-NICOLAE SIMION – Alliance for the Union of Romanians

• Position no. 2 – GEORGE-CRIN-LAURENŢIU ANTONESCU – Romania First Electoral Alliance

• Position no. 3 – ELENA-VALERICA LASCONI – Save Romania Union

• Position no. 4 – CRISTIAN-VASILE TERHEŞ – Romanian National Conservative Party

• Position no. 5 – MARCELA-LAVINIA ŞANDRU – Humanist Social Liberal Party

• Position no. 6 – VICTOR-VIOREL PONTA – Independent candidate

• Position no. 7 – SEBASTIAN-CONSTANTIN POPESCU – New Romania Party

• Position no. 8 – SILVIU PREDOIU – National Action League Party

• Position no. 9 – JOHN-ION BANU-MUSCEL – Independent candidate

• Position no. 10 – PETRU-DANIEL FUNERIU – Independent candidate

• Position no. 11 – NICUŞOR-DANIEL DAN – Independent candidate

Data from the Permanent Electoral Authority regarding the number of voters:

• The total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 17,988,031 citizens;

• The total number of Romanian citizens residing abroad who are eligible to vote in this election is 1,016,350 people;

• The total number of individuals disenfranchised is 20,314 citizens;

• The total number of Romanians abroad who registered for postal voting via the website www.votstrainatate.ro and are listed on the permanent electoral lists abroad is 6,085 citizens;

• The total number of Romanians abroad who registered to vote at polling stations via the same website and are included in the permanent electoral lists abroad is 2,235 citizens.

A total of 18,979 polling stations have been organized in Romania and 965 polling stations abroad, which is 15 more than in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

18,587 polling stations, representing 97.94% of the total in Romania, meet the minimum accessibility criteria for voters with reduced mobility.