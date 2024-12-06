“Voting and voting preparation operations at polling stations abroad shall cease immediately,” a BEC statement said. The decision was made by the Electoral Bureau three hours after the Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the presidential elections.

The turnout was 85% higher than in the first round of the elections, when by 5:00 p.m., about 28,000 people had voted. Over 53,000 Romanians had cast their votes by 6 p.m. today. According to the Romanian law, the voting process in the polling stations abroad takes place within three days.

Polling stations abroad for the second round of the presidential election – in which independent candidate Călin Georgescu and USR leader Elena Lasconi were to face off – opened on Friday at 12:00 (ed. – Thursday night to Friday, 01:00, Romanian time). Romanians abroad were to vote for three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The operations of preparing the vote at the polling stations in the country shall cease immediately and the operating activity in the IT applications used for the conduct of the elections for the President of Romania in 2024 shall be immediately stopped. The electoral materials (ballots, stamps, ballot boxes) shall be sealed and handed over to diplomatic missions and consular offices. All used or unused ballots shall be cancelled by the electoral offices of the polling stations abroad. The operations of handing over electoral materials to the electoral offices of the polling stations in the country shall be immediately stopped. All electoral materials already handed over to the electoral offices of the polling stations in the country shall be sealed and handed over to the hierarchically superior electoral offices,” reads the BEC decision of the vote annulment.

