Vote in London in May 2019. File photo by Natalie Ester/Facebook
POLITICS

Voting in the diaspora stopped, three hours after the CCR’s decision

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

“Voting and voting preparation operations at polling stations abroad shall cease immediately,” a BEC statement said. The decision was made by the Electoral Bureau three hours after the Constitutional Court’s decision to annul the presidential elections.
Over 53,000 Romanians had cast their votes by 6 p.m. today.

The turnout was 85% higher than in the first round of the elections, when by 5:00 p.m., about 28,000 people had voted.

According to the Romanian law, the voting process in the polling stations abroad takes place within three days.

Polling stations abroad for the second round of the presidential election – in which independent candidate Călin Georgescu and USR leader Elena Lasconi were to face off – opened on Friday at 12:00 (ed. – Thursday night to Friday, 01:00, Romanian time). Romanians abroad were to vote for three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.