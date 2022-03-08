VP Kamala Harris comes to Romania, Poland “to show the US support for the allies”

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Poland and Romania this week.

“Vice President is leaving on her trip just in a couple of days, and she’ll be over there really showing the support of the United States for the work of our allies and partners, whether that is on refugees. And a number of these countries, including the ones she’ll be visiting, have welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine.

And she’ll also be talking about our ongoing range of options and assistance that we’ve been providing to the Ukrainian people.

So, she is going to be there. I think it sends a strong message that the Vice President is going to be in — meeting with many of our eastern flank partners, NATO Allies to convey our commitment to working in lockstep with them and to — and to continuing to support their efforts in the region,” said Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki.