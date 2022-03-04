VP Kamala Harris might come to Bucharest, The Hill says

The White House considers sending Vice President Harris to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, in the coming days to show solidarity with Ukraine as it faces an escalating Russian invasion, sources told The Hill.

Harris would visit troops stationed in Romania, but she might also go to the border with Ukraine, where a refugee crisis has seen more than 1 million people flee that country since the Russian invasion.

The visit could take place in the coming weeks, one source said.

There is no official confirmation yet, as the vice president’s office declined to comment on Harris’s travel plans. However, a White House official said Harris has been “deeply involved in the administration’s engagement with allies and partners.”

Kamala Harris — who recently returned from the Munich Security Conference — talked to Poland’s prime minister and Romania’s prime minister as well as other leaders from European allies a few days ago to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion. An official said those talks were meant “to underscore the strength and unity of our alliance.