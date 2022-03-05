VP Kamala Harris to come to Bucharest, Warsaw, the White House confirms

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania March 9-11, the White House announced today.

“Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine.

During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. They will discuss our continuing support for the people of Ukraine through security, economic, and humanitarian assistance and our determination to impose severe economic consequences on Russia and those complicit in Russia’s invasion. The Vice President’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Ukraine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence.

More details on the Vice President’s engagements will be forthcoming in the coming days,” reads the press release.

Sources for The Hill had disclosed since Friday the VP’s intention to come to Romania, Poland, “to show solidarity with Ukraine as it faces an escalating Russian invasion.”

Kamala Harris — who recently returned from the Munich Security Conference — talked to Poland’s prime minister and Romania’s prime minister as well as other leaders from European allies a few days ago to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion. An official said those talks were meant “to underscore the strength and unity of our alliance.