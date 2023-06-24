Wagner chief Prigozhin takes control of the military command in Rostov. Putin: “This is treason”

The governor of Russia’s Rostov region has asked residents to stay indoors. Russian military vehicles were seen on the streets of Rostov-on-Don, but also in Moscow, where security measures were increased. Images on social media appear to show Wagner troops surrounding a government building in Rostov-on-Don.

The mayor of Moscow announced that anti-terrorist measures are being taken to strengthen security in the Russian capital. The M4 highway was closed at the border between the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions, says the governor of Lipetsk. The head of Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, says that his troops were attacked by helicopters on a highway and threatens to destroy everything around.

The founder of the Wagner mercenary group accused the Russian command on Friday of carrying out deadly attacks on the camps of his fighters, while the Russian army denies that it bombed positions of the paramilitary group, AFP and Reuters reported. The head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, Prigozhin called for an uprising against the Russian high command, claimed to have 25,000 men and called on Russians, especially soldiers, to join them.

The Wagner paramilitary group claimed on Saturday that it had taken control of Russian military installations in the Russian city of Voronezh, the BBC writes. “Military facilities in Voronezh are taken under Wagner’s control. The army is moving to the side of the people,” said a brief statement on the group’s Telegram channel.

In retort, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised speech in which he accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason after the mercenary leader took control of the harsh military command in Rostov-on-Don and is calling for a change in Russian army chiefs. The Kremlin leader has said he will defend the Russian people and homeland, his response will be tough in the face of ambitions from “endemic forces” he accuses of having “stabbed him in the back”.

“Intrigues and all that led to massive unrest and the tragedy of this war made the Russians fall victim to it. We will defend our homeland, including to overcome obstacles. It is about the ambition of some endemic forces. The heroes who liberated occupied areas of Ukraine are trying to restore dominance over them.This internal turmoil is a blow to our people. As President and Supreme Commander I am doing everything possible to repel this attack. Those who betrayed Russia, I appeal to those involved, not to take part in any armed conflict. We will definitely defend the entire territory, “ said Putin.

In its turn, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday to Wagner Group mercenary fighters that they had been “deceived and dragged into criminal activity” by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Therefore, both in Moscow and in other cities it is on high alert, armored on the streets and filters of the security forces.

Russian security forces have reportedly surrounded the Wagner Center in St. Petersburg. Russian security forces have surrounded the Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg, according to Russian state publication RIA Novosti, CNN writes. Images of security guards at the St. Petersburg headquarters and a security cordon around the building were shared on Telegram channels.

From Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden is being briefed on the explosive situation in Russia, and the United States is in contact with NATO allies.