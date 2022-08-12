What ministries received the highest amounts of money following the budget rectification?

The Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance will receive the largest amounts in the budget rectification in August, according to the draft published on Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

On the opposite side, the Ministry of Interior will see a cut in budget (-559.3 million lei, per balance), the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests (-434.4 million lei), the Ministry of Culture (-275 million lei) and the Special Telecommunications Service (-151 million lei), per balance.

The Ministry of Finance will have an increase of over 9.330 billion lei is expected, the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity will have an addition of 5.25 billion lei per balance, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects an increase of 2.719 billion lei, per balance, and, as far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, the increase is proposed to be worth 2.642 billion lei. Also, the Ministry of Energy will have an additional 2.482 billion lei, per balance. An increase of 2 billion lei was proposed for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, per balance. The Ministry of Justice will receive for rectification 864.4 million lei per balance.

The proposal for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is an additional 716.3 million lei per balance, the proposal for the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is 649.2 million lei, per balance and the additional amount proposed for the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism is 648.3 million, per balance, the General Secretariat of the Government is about to get 241.5 million lei per balance, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization +203.5 million lei, the Ministry of Public +201 million lei, per balance, and the Ministry of Economy +125.6 million lei.

The Ministry of Education will receive an increase of 57 million lei, per balance, the Ministry of Sport 33.7 million lei, and the Romanian Academy an amount of 13.9 million lei, to ensure the salary rights of the staff and to finance the expenses of subordinate medical units .