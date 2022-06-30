What will the new tax and deduction grids in the Fiscal Code look like. What property taxes change

Coalition leaders have decided on the fiscal measures that will be introduced in a new Fiscal Code. These include deductions for low incomes, increased excise duties on alcohol and tobacco, VAT increases. It will also increase the gambling tax, according to sources reporting to mass media.

Thus, there will be tax deductions for incomes up to 4500 lei, and the budgetary impact of this measure will be 3 billion lei per year until 2023, according to digi24.ro sources. Young people up to the age of 26 will benefit from deductions of 15% of the income tax, in a maximum amount of 383 lei.

Also, there will be deductions for families with children, in the amount of 100 lei for each child, if they are in a form of education. From 4 children onwards, the income tax will be zero. The deduction will only apply to one parent.

For part-time contracts, the contributions will be similar to those of the minimum wage in the economy, if there is only one contract. Exceptions will be made up of pupils and students up to the age of 26, persons pursuing a form of apprenticeship, pensioners receiving a pension from the public system, individuals earning income with more than part-time or full-time employment contracts, and the cumulative value exceeds the minimum wage in the economy, people with disabilities.

After the digitalization of the tax revenue body – ANAF, the global income tax could be gradually introduced, which is a step towards the transition to the progressive tax. Excise increases have also been decided in the coalition.

Thus, from August 1, the excise duty on cigarettes will increase by 31 lei (60 bani per pack), and from January 1, the excise duty on alcohol will increase by 20%, by 6 bani per liter.

For fuels, excise duties remain unchanged, provided that the leu-euro parity does not decrease. VAT increases have also been decided. Thus, for restaurants, catering services and hotels, the value added tax increases from 5% to 9%. For sugary drinks, VAT increases from 9% to 19%. For homes, 5% VAT will be paid only for a home up to the ceiling of 600,000 lei and up to 80 usable sqm.

With regard to real estate transactions of natural persons, a tax of 1% is levied on a dwelling owned for more than 3 years and a 3% tax on immovable property owned for less than 3 years, with the exception of inheritances. The flat rate for income tax on rents is also eliminated. There will also be changes in what he receives from the property tax. There will no longer be a difference between individuals and legal entities. There will be a classification between residential properties, where the tax rate will be 0.1-0.2% and non-residential, where the rate will be 1-1.3%.

Regarding the micro-enterprises, it was decided to reduce the tax threshold from EUR 1 million to EUR 500,000. Also, one person will be able to control at most 3 micro-enterprises and there will be limitations of the object of activity. Micro-enterprises must also have at least one employee. Dividend taxation increases from 5% to 8%. As for the authorized individuals, the tax ceiling decreases from 100,000 euros to 25,000 euros / year.

The coalition also decided to increase gambling taxes to 40% of the winnings, but an analysis will be made on how to tax at EU level, in order to have a model in this regard.

On agriculture and construction, the coalition leaders decided to reduce the threshold from 30,000 lei to 10,000 lei for tax facilities and limit the tax benefits favorably taxed to 33% (annual income).

With regard to extra-salary income, no contributions will be paid for amounts lower than 6 gross minimum wages. Between 6 and 12 minimum gross wages will be paid contributions for 6 minimum wages, between 12 and 24 minimum gross wages – for 12 minimum wages, and over 24 minimum gross wages will be paid contributions as for 24 minimum wages.