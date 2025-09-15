When will Romania join OECD?

“For Romania, joining the OECD is a strategic goal,” stated President Nicușor Dan on Monday after his meeting in Bucharest with the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann.

“I had an excellent discussion today with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. The OECD brings together the world’s most developed economies and most consolidated democracies. It also sets global standards and benchmarks in areas such as trade, finance, and technology,” the President shared in a Facebook post.

Nicușor Dan explained why OECD accession is a strategic objective for Romania, noting that membership “represents the strongest international recognition that we are living in a developed country, and the experience of other nations shows that accession has been followed by significant economic progress.”

He added, “It will make us more competitive in attracting foreign investments and increase the interest of institutional investors, and we will be able to secure more advantageous financing to direct additional resources toward the country’s development.”

The President also noted that Romania’s accession process is progressing very well. “Over half of the technical evaluations have already been successfully completed. If we maintain this pace, Romania will join the OECD next year,” concluded Nicușor Dan.

Likewise, PM Ilie Bolojan stated after the meeting with Cormann that the OECD will serve as another anchor for Romania’s modernization.

“Even though 2025 has been a year marked by elections and institutional changes, one aspect has remained constant. After joining NATO and the European Union, accession to the OECD continues to be a main objective. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will be another anchor for the modernization of our country and for strengthening its status among consolidated democracies,” Bolojan said.

He informed the OECD Secretary-General that three years after receiving the roadmap, Romania is increasingly close to achieving this goal. “We have completed nearly two-thirds of the total 25 evaluations within the organization’s committees. I want to thank everyone involved in this process. OECD membership will allow us to adopt best practices across all areas of public policy, collaborate with member and partner countries to find concrete solutions to shared challenges, develop more efficiently, and provide stability for citizens and the business environment,” Prime Minister Bolojan explained.

He emphasized that all institutions involved in the OECD accession process are committed to implementing the organization’s recommendations to complete the technical process on schedule.

Bolojan also stated that “the OECD represents an essential platform for promoting the values we believe in: international cooperation, responsible governance, and data-driven public policy,” adding that “Romania will do everything necessary to join the organization.”

“For me, as Prime Minister, accession to this organization means three important aspects for our country: one related to Romania’s international reputation and increasing market confidence; a second regarding putting our economy on the healthiest possible footing, meaning economic growth and development; and, last but not least, data-driven public policies, which ensure proper and transparent governance,” Bolojan said.