Where did Emmanual Macron sleep, what did he eat while in Romania?

During his stay in Romania, France’s President Emmanuel Macron did not stay in a hotel in Constanța, but preferred to sleep in a tent at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base, the French media reported, quoting the French Presidential Administration.



TV5 Monde reports that before the start of the official program of his visit to Romania on Wednesday morning, Emmanuel Macron went jogging, then had breakfast with the military.

He also had an informal meeting with the French and Belgian soldiers of the NATO Response Force on Tuesday evening and had lunch with them, with Romanian traditional dishes, such as sarmale (cabbage rolls with cabbage) and polenta and papanasi (a Romanian cheese donut) for dessert.

Emmanuel Macron met Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base this morning, with talks tackling the situation in Ukraine, the support given to the Republic of Moldova and Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area.