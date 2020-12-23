Who are the ministers in the Citu Cabinet?

PNL, USR-PLUS have set the lists of ministers to be part of the future Cabinet led by Florin Cîțu. UDMR had decided over that since Monday evening.
The leaders of the three parties want the inauguration vote of the Citu Cabinet to be this evening. President Klaus Iohannis designated Florin Citu as PM on Tuesday evening after the second round of consultations with the parties.
Prime-minister: Florin Cîțu (PNL)
The head of the PM’s Chancellery: Victor Giosan (USR PLUS)
Deputy PM: Dan Barna (USR PLUS)
Deputy PM: Kelemen Hunor (UDMR)
PNL ministers
- Defence minister: Nicolae Ciucă
- Foreign minister: Bogdan Aurescu
- Public Finance minister: Alexandru Nazare
- Interior minister: Lucian Bode
- Education: Sorin Cîmpeanu
- Labour minister: Raluca Turcan
- Energy minister: Virgil Popescu
- Agriculture minister: Adrian Oros
- Culture minister: Bogdan Gheorghiu
USR PLUS ministers
- Minister of Investments and European projects: Cristian Ghinea
- Transports minister: Cătălin Drulă
- Health minister: Vlad Voiculescu
- Justice minister: Stelian Ion
- Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation: Ciprian Teleman
- Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism: Claudiu Năsui.
UDMR ministers
- Minister of Development and Public Administration: Cseke Attila
- Minister of environment, waters and forests: Tánczos Barna
- Minister of youth and sports: Novak Eduard.