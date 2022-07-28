Who are the richest members of the Cabinet?

The fortunes of those 22 members of the Ciucă Cabinet have mostly increased last year. Alexandru Rafila and Vasile Dîncu from PSD and Virgil Popescu and Sorin Cîmpeanu from PNL have the most impressive fortunes. Most ministers have multiple sources of income, and in addition to money in accounts and property, some of them declare jewelry and art worth tens of thousands of euros.

Minister Sorin Grindeanu, who in 2020 had much higher incomes as head of ANCOM, had seen his wealth decreasing, yet he was able to borrow someone with 540,000 lei.

The cabinet headed by Nicolae Ciucă, appointed in November 2021, has 20 ministers – 9 from PSD, 8 from PNL and 3 from UDMR, and the only woman in the Executive is Gabriela Firea. The government is led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and two deputy prime ministers – Sorin Grindeanu (PSD) who is also Minister of Transport and Hunor Kelemen (UDMR).

The fortunes of the 22 members of the Ciucă Cabinet increased in most cases last year, and where they fell sharply, such as the case of Minister Sorin Grindeanu, who in 2020 had much higher incomes as head of ANCOM, he was able to borrow someone with 540,000 lei. Alexandru Rafila and Vasile Dîncu from PSD and Virgil Popescu and Sorin Cîmpeanu from PNL have the most impressive fortunes. Most ministers have multiple sources of income, and in addition to money in accounts and property, some of them declare jewelry and art worth tens of thousands of euros.

Since then, some ministers have been changed, following accusations of plagiarism or DNA accusations, and in the following we present to you what incomes and assets they declared for the year 2021.

According to the wealth statement filled in in June 2022, the head of the PNL-PSD-UDMR Government, Nicolae Ciuca reported for the past year cumulative incomes in the amount of 166,129 lei, on the one hand as Minister of Defense (over 148,000 lei), and later as prime minister ( over 17,000 lei).

Prime Minister Ciucă, a retired army general, received a service pension of approximately 215,000 lei from the Ministry of Defense last year. His wife, Cristina Maria Ciucă, also received a service pension of 59,500 lei from the Ministry of Defense last year.

Regarding the properties and goods owned, the situation remained unchanged compared to 2020. Thus, Nicolae Ciucă and his wife own a house of 232 square meters built in 2017 in Balotești, Dumbrăveni village. Also there, the Ciucă family also has an inner-city plot of almost 600 square meters. The Ciucă couple also own an intra-village plot of 2,829 square meters in Pielești commune in Dolj county. The prime minister also has two Toyota cars – the Corolla, manufactured in 2006, and the RAV4, manufactured in 2020.

PSD First Vice-President Sorin Grindeanu, who from November 2021 holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, faced a sharp drop in income last year after giving up the position of President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (ANCOM).

Thus, if in 2020 Sorin Grindeanu reported income of over 530,000 lei as president of ANCOM, last year the deputy prime minister received a total of over 154,800 lei, of which the largest part – over 138,000 lei for the period he was a deputy and later, more than 16,000 lei as Minister of Transport.

However, Sorin Grindeanu granted a loan of over 540,000 lei to an individual, and on July 12, 2021, he sold his 66 sqm apartment in Timișoara for 82,500 euros to Corneliu and Adriana Ritt. However, the Grindeanu family still owns a 503 sq.m. plot of land in the Giroc Commune in Timiș, where they also have a 205 sq.m. house.

The president of the UDMR, Hunor Kelemen, deputy prime minister in the Ciucă Government, collected income of over 309,000 lei from two sources last year: over 157,000 lei from the government and over 151,000 lei from the UDMR. The revenues are above those of 2020, when Hunor Kelemen reported revenues of over 290,000 lei.

The Kelmen family has more than 325,000 lei in their accounts and a deposit of 30,000 lei, as well as paintings by contemporary artists estimated at 6,000 euros. The Kelemens own several lands and houses.

Defence minister Vasile Dincu has a reported wealth of over RON 2 million, as well as paintings and jewelry of over EUR 45,000.

The PSD Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, microbiologist, former head of the Microbiology Laboratory of the Matei Balș Institute, is one of the richest ministers of the Ciucă Cabinet. Last year, Rafila loaned a relative 235,000 euros, sold an inner-city land for 510,000 euros and an apartment for 67,500 euros. After these transactions, Alexandru Rafila was left with 2 inner-city plots last year, one with an area of ​​800 sqm in Otopeni and one with an area of ​​1040 sqm in Râșnov, Brașov. He also owns an agricultural land of 2.3 hectares (ha) in Crevedia and an extravillage land of 1420 sqm (inheritance) in Corbeanca. Alexandru Rafila has two apartments, one of 127 sqm in Bucharest, and another of 140 sqm in Voluntari and a 330 sqm house in Râșnov.

In terms of financial assets, Rafila has, among other things, a current account of over 256,000 euros at Banca Transilvania, a bank deposit of over 200,000 euros at Raiffeisen. Last year Rafila had a current account of over 15,000 dollars with Raiffeisen, a current account of over 132,000 lei with BT and another deposit of over 120,000 lei with Raiffeisen. Last but not least, Alexandru Rafila still has 103,500 euros in cash – value box. In terms of placements and investments, last year Rafila held shares in Transgaz (worth 430,200 lei), Banca Transilvania (worth 148,935 lei), and Teraplast (worth 370,562 lei).

Virgil Popescu, the PNL Minister of Energy, is one of the richest ministers in the Ciucă Cabinet, owning many properties, many of them from inheritances and inheritance, as well as deposits in banks and shares in many companies.

Virgil Popescu reported for 2021: five urban plots with a cumulative area of ​​over 25,000 square meters (sqm) in Drobeta Turnu Severin and in a village in Mehedinți, three forest plots with a cumulative area of ​​7,400 sqm in three villages in the county Mehedinți and seven more agricultural lands with a cumulative area of ​​almost 95,000 square meters in several villages in Mehedinți County. He also owns a 61.5 sqm residential house in Drobeta Turnu Severin, a 200 sqm holiday house (donation from his parents) in the village of Vrancea in Mehedinți and two apartments (owned by his wife Negulescu Laura) in Bucharest and Drobeta Turnu Severin, both bought in 2007. With regard to placements and investments, in the wealth declaration of the Minister of Energy it appears that Virgil Popescu and his wife, Laura Negulescu, own shares or shares in 10 companies, including Petrom (171 shares worth 77 lei) and Lavist SRL ( 9 social parts – 190 lei).

His wife, Laura Negulescu, the daughter of a former intelligence colonel during communism and former mayor of Orsova before 1989, owns a company that operates three Petrom has stations in Mehedinti.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, who is also vice-president of the PNL, collected salary income of over 413,000 lei last year. Regarding the properties and goods owned, things have not changed much compared to 2020. Thus, the Cîmpeanu family owns an inner-city plot of 1479 square meters in the city of Otopeni, Ilfov. Also here they have a house of 486 square meters. In addition, the two own a 72 sqm apartment in Bucharest.Regarding financial assets, the two have more than 284,000 lei in current accounts and they also have a current account of more than 94,000 euros. Cîmpeanu also owns shares worth 1,000 lei in SC ITM Amiro, he loaned 8,000 euros to a pysical person.