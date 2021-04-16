Who’s in the cards to take over the Health Ministry?

Sources told mass media that USR-PLUS might propose Iuliana Mihaila as Health Minister. Mihaila is currently secretary of state in the Health Ministry.

Ioana Mihăilă graduated the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca, is endocrinologist MD and developed Medena Clinic.

Outgoing minister Vlad Voiculescu said he will endorse Ioana Mihaila if the USR PLUS Alliance decides she is the option.

“If this is the decision of USR PLUS Alliance that Ioana Mihaila takes over the Health portfolio, of course, I shall provide her my entire endorsement, not only mine, but the one of the entire team. I joined politics to make a difference, not for a position or another.

I will continue to offer my support. I will be a partner to all those who share such values as truth, transparency, professionalism”, Voiculescu said.

Sources disclosed though that in the Tuesday’s meeting of the USR PLUS alliance there were frictions on the topic of the future Health minister. Dacian Ciolos’ party, PLUS, asked for an amend to keep this portfolio, as Vlad Voiculescu was their minister, not of USR. Thus, PLUS would have refused USR’s offer to name doctor Adrian Wiener as minister.