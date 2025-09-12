A woman from the Republic of Moldova tried to enter the Palace of Parliament carrying six bladed weapons. She was listed as a participant under AUR for the “Builders’ Guild Forum.”

AUR stated in a press release that the woman in question is not a party member. “She was registered on a supplementary list of participants for the Builders’ Guild Forum event. All those registered for the event received clear instructions beforehand regarding building access, including the explicit mention that blunt or sharp objects are strictly prohibited. This incident once again highlights the importance of the security checks carried out at the entrance to Parliament, precisely to prevent individuals carrying dangerous objects from entering. It is now the responsibility of the competent authorities to investigate the situation and take the necessary measures,” the statement read.

At the entrance to the Palace of Parliament, during the routine security check, guards found six knives in her possession. All security measures were immediately enforced. The weapons were confiscated by security staff, and the woman is to be taken in for questioning to explain why she was carrying such weapons at the entrance to the Palace of Parliament, according to Digi24.