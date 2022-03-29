WSJ: Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of possible poisoning

Members of the Ukrainian delegation participating in the negotiations with Russia, as well as the oligarch Roman Abramovich, were allegedly targeted by an attempted poisoning, writes The Wall Street Journal, this information being confirmed by an investigation by the Bellingcat investigation group.

“Roman Abramovich has shuttled between Moscow, Lviv and other venues to help negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian oligarch developed symptoms that people familiar with the matter blamed on hard-liners in Moscow who they say want to sabotage peace talks. Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another negotiator developed symptoms following the March 3 meeting in Kyiv that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the people said. Abramovich was blinded for a few hours and later had trouble eating, according to a person familiar with the matter,” says ther WSJ.

The Western experts who looked into the incident said it was hard to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent or by some sort of electromagnetic-radiation attack, the source further commented.



Bellingcat investigation group also confirmed that three members of the Ukrainian delegations experienced symptoms related to poisoning.

Abramovich, along with another Russian businessman, took part in negotiations with Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov. The round of negotiations on the afternoon of March 3 took place on Ukrainian territory and lasted until around 22.00. Three members of the negotiating team then withdrew to an apartment in Kyiv and had the first symptoms during the night – including inflammation of the eyes and skin and acute pain in the eyeballs. The symptoms did not go away until morning. The next day, the group of negotiators drove from Kyiv to Lviv on their way to Poland and then to Istanbul to continue informal negotiations with the Russian side. The symptoms gradually disappeared over the next week, writes Bellingcat.

The three men, who were ill, had consumed only chocolate and water in the hours before the onset of symptoms. A fourth member of the team, who also consumed these products, had no symptoms, says Bellingcat.

According to two experts consulted by Bellingcat and a doctor, the symptoms could have been caused by porphyrin, organophosphates or bicyclic substances. Experts said the dose and type of toxin used were probably insufficient to cause life-threatening injuries and were most likely to frighten the victims and not cause permanent sequelae.

On the other hand, the German agency dpa recalls that another member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Denis Kireev, was shot dead in Kyiv on March 5, two days after the incident with Abramovich, in circumstances that remain unclear. Kireev was reportedly spying for Russia, although he was later officially honored as a member of the Ukrainian military’s intelligence service.

However, Americans argue that the symptoms of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and the two Ukrainian negotiators are linked to certain environmental factors rather than an attempt at poisoning, according to an assessment by US intelligence, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian officials also minimized the event, yet the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommended the negotiations to not eat or drink anything when they meet the Russian delegation.

Who’s Roman Abramovich?

Roman Abramovici was orphaned at the age of 3, but became one of the richest people in the world. However, his ties to Vladimir Putin’s regime have affected his business and reputation, and he has been put on the list of Western-sanctioned oligarchs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In a bizarre twist, Western media have reported in recent days that the Russian oligarch who bought Chelsea football club in 2003 – targeted by sanctions – has been involved in a mediation between Russians and Ukrainians, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western leaders to removes Abramovich from the sanctions list.

Actually, Zelenski said on Sunday that several Russian businessmen had offered to donate money to help Ukraine, including supporting the army, and Roman Abramovich was among those named.

Roman Arkadievich Abramovich was born in Saratov, southwestern Russia, a few hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border in 1966. His mother, Irina, a music teacher, died of septicemia when he was 1 year old, and his father he died two years later in an accident caused by a construction crane. The boy is taken and raised by relatives, spending his childhood in Komi, in the northwest of Russia.

He dropped out of school at age 16, worked as a mechanic, and served in the Red Army, after which he sold plastic toys in Moscow. He then switched to perfumes and deodorants, making money as the opening of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev offered more opportunities for self-employment.

In 1995,he took over the Sibneft oil company from the Russian government in a rigged tender. He gave Sibneft nearly $ 250 million, and in 10 years’ time, in 2005, he would sell it back to the Russian government for $ 13 billion.

His lawyers claim that there is no evidence to claim that the tycoon made a fortune incorrectly. However, in 2012, he himself admitted before a British court that he bribed to slap Sibneft’s business.

Abramovich was involved in the “aluminum war” of the 1990s, when the oligarchs – the names of those who had amassed huge fortunes and political power after the collapse of the Soviet Union – fought for control of the vast industry.

Roman Abramovich also joined politics, becoming an ally of President Boris Yeltsin and an actor on the post-Soviet political scene, having at one point even an apartment in the Kremlin.

When Yeltsin resigned in 1999, Abramovich was among those who supported then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, a former KGB spy, as Yeltsin’s successor in the Kremlin. To strengthen his authority, Vladimir Putin sought to impose his domination on the oligarchs. Some ended up in prison, others were exiled if they failed to show loyalty. Roman Abramovich avoided such a fate.

In 2000, he was elected governor of the Chukotka region, located in the northeastern tip of Russia. It was a disadvantaged region, and Abramovich became popular after investing his personal money in social services. He then resigned in 2008. All this time, he pursued his own business interests, investing in personal wealth – he bought paintings, houses, cars.

In 2003, Roman Abramovici hit the jackpot when he bought Chelsea football club, the largest club in West London, in a deal worth 140 million pounds.