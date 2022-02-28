Zelensky asks that Ukraine is urgently admitted in the EU. Russian mercenaries in the Wagner group would target the Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for his country to be admitted to the European Union as a matter of urgency. He says that Ukrainian soldiers are fighting not only for their country, which is being invaded by Russia, but for the entire Europe.

“Our soldiers are not just fighting for our country, they are fighting for the entire Europe. For all children in Europe. We are grateful to our partners for being with us, but our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s the right thing to do, I’m sure that’s what we deserved. I’m sure it’s possible,” Zelensky said in a TV message.

He also had a message for the Russian military involved in the invasion of Ukraine: “Leave the military equipment and leave, don’t believe what your commanders tell you, just leave (…) I ask mothers, children, fathers in Russia: thousands of your soldiers have already fallen, why did you come, why did you come?”.

“When I ran for president, I said that each of us is a president. Because we are all responsible for our own condition. For our beautiful Ukraine. And now it has happened that each of us is a fighter. And I am confident that each of us will win,” the Ukrainian president added.

The Wagner group allegedly after Zelensky

More than 400 Russian mercenaries are operating in Kyiv on Kremlin orders to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of his government in order to prepare the ground for Moscow to take control of Ukraine, British Times reported on Monday.

Five weeks ago, the Wagner Group, a private militia led by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and operating as an independent branch of the state, brought in mercenaries from Africa on a mission to “decapitate” the Zelensky administration in exchange for huge sums of money.

According to The Times, a source close to the Wagner Group’s activities confirmed that between 2,000 and 4,000 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine in January. Some of them were sent to the disputed regions of eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed separatist “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk, while another 400 entered Belarus and headed for the capital, Kyiv.

Mercenaries have been told that Putin wants a short break to show that he is negotiating with Zelensky, but has assured them that no agreement will be reached and that the move will simply be a hoax, according to a source close to him. by senior commanders of the Wagner Group.