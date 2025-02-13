Zelensky Firmly Rejects Peace Deal Without Ukraine’s Input

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about immediately starting negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports. The Kremlin announced that the leaders of the two countries agreed to meet, and Putin invited Trump to Moscow. Trump also spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian President’s office announced that the leader from Kiev and the American president had a phone conversation of about an hour.



Moreover, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, shortly after speaking with him on the phone and agreeing to launch negotiations “immediately” to end the War in Ukraine, AFP reports.

Yet, Trump did not call Ukraine an equal participant in the planned peace negotiations with Russia. When asked about it on Wednesday, in a discussion with journalists in the Oval Office, Trump limited himself to saying that “it’s an interesting question,” reports Ukrainskaia Pravda. However, Trump does not believe that there is a danger that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation in the negotiation process will be blocked. “I think they should make peace. Their people are being killed, and I think they should make peace. I said it was a bad war, that should not have been fought. And I think they should make peace. That’s what I think,” Trump commented. When asked if he agreed with Zelensky giving up territory or exchanging territory to end the war, he replied: “He’s going to have to do what he has to do, but his ratings, to put it mildly, are not very high.” The White House chief added that it is unlikely that Ukraine will return to the borders that existed before 2014, suggesting that the country should cede territory to Russia to end the war. Volodymyr Zelensky categorically rejects the conclusion of a peace agreement without Ukraine’s involvement in the negotiations, after Trump spoke directly with Putin: “You can’t talk about us, but without us. The Europeans must also be at the negotiating table.” The Ukrainian president made these statements during a discussion with reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The leader from Kiev also said that it is very important that everything does not go according to Vladimir Putin’s plan, that the negotiations are not a bilateral matter, between the US and Russia. Asked if Ukraine would be an equal member at the negotiating table, Donald Trump replied: “Interesting question. They have to make peace”. Zelensky also said that he conveyed to his American counterpart that the priorities for Ukraine are security guarantees. Also, the Estonian Foreign Minister, a country that borders Russia, stated that the peace agreement cannot be concluded without Ukraine and without Europeans: “We are not talking only about the situation in Ukraine, but about the European security architecture”. Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, also stated that the Alliance must put Ukraine in the best possible position for negotiations.

German Foreign Minister: “Ukraine and Europe must be involved in negotiations”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday that Ukraine and Europe must be involved in peace talks on Ukraine, after the US and Russian presidents discussed the settlement of the conflict, Reuters reports.

“We cannot have talks without Ukraine’s involvement. Peace in Europe is at stake, that’s why we Europeans must be involved,” Baerbock said in an interview with Radio Deutschlandfunk. The German Foreign Minister said she was not informed in advance about the talks between Trump and Putin.

“This is how the Trump Administration operates. This is why constant mutual communication with the various actors is necessary. This is also different from other times. This is not how others do foreign policy, but this is the reality now,” said Baerbock, who is a member of Germany’s Green party.

In turn, the co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s German Social Democrats told Reuters on Thursday that Europe and Germany must take more responsibility. “What is needed now is a fast and firm signal and also an extended offer to the United States,” said SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil.

NATO Secretary General: “Negotiations must include Kiev”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that any peace agreement in Ukraine must be sustainable and that any negotiations must include Kiev, Reuters reports.

“It is essential that whatever comes out of these talks is sustainable, is long-lasting,” Rutte told reporters in Brussels ahead of talks with the alliance’s defense ministers.

The Secretary General also said that it is essential “that Ukraine be closely involved in everything that happens with Ukraine”.

US Secretary of Defense: “It is not a betrayal of Ukraine”

The initiative of US President Donald Trump, who agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to start “immediate” negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine, “is not a betrayal” of this country, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in Brussels on Thursday, reports Agerpres. “We recognize Ukraine’s commitment for years and no country has been more committed to Ukraine than the US. It is not a betrayal. It is a recognition of the fact that everyone, including the United States, is committed to a negotiated peace”, he told journalists upon arrival at the NATO meeting of defense ministers.

Hegseth also said, in this context, that “the world is lucky to have President Trump”, “the best negotiator”, the only one who can bring the parties involved to the negotiating table. He also stated to journalists that it is Europe’s responsibility to stop the Russian “war machine”.

He reiterated his call for member countries to increase their defense allocation as a percentage of GDP, which should eventually reach 5%. “An increase towards 5% is an appropriate target to face the threats of the future”, he said later, in joint statements with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.