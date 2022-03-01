Zelensky hailed by MEPs, ask them ‘to prove’ support. EP calls on EU institutions to work on Ukraine’s bid to join EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for Ukraine’s immediate integration into the European Union, called on MEPs to “prove their support” for his country.

President Zelenski addressed to the EP plenary siting by video conference, with his speech being welcomed with the whole room standing, applauding. “Europe will be much stronger with Ukraine. Without you, Ukraine will be alone, “he said in a video conference with MEPs meeting in Brussels in a special session, to the applause and applause of those present.

“We are fighting for our lives, but we are also fighting to be equal members of Europe. So prove that you are with us, prove that you have not abandoned us and that you are truly European “, he insisted.

The European Parliament will adopt a resolution on Tuesday calling on the EU institutions to work for Ukraine’s EU candidate status and, in the meantime, to continue working for integration into the EU’s single market.

At the same time, several MEPs have tabled a draft resolution condemning Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops. MEPs are also proposing a series of measures, including sanctions against Russia, as well as aid consisting of weapons for Ukraine. The resolution, which will be put to the vote today, calls for the prosecution of Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

European Union institutions and governments will have to seriously look at Ukraine’s request for EU membership and respond to Kyiv’s “legitimate” request, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel also said on Tuesday.

Michel noted however that while Ukraine’s application was “symbolic”, there was no unity on the issue of enlargement in the 27-nation bloc. “It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe,” Michel told the European parliament.

Hungary backs Ukraine’s bid to join EU, yet bans transfers of arms to Ukraine on its territory

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also announced that Budapest supports the initiative of the leaders of eight member states to start accession talks with Ukraine.

The presidents of the three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia, demanded in an open letter published on Monday that EU member states immediately grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for accession and open negotiations with Kiev.

“Hungary supports this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda,” the Hungarian foreign minister said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Despite disputes with Kiev over recent years over the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, Szijjarto expressed solidarity with the neighboring country on Tuesday, saying Budapest supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, Szijjarto announced on Monday that Hungary would not allow the use of its territory for arms transfers to Ukraine.

Borrell: Crisis in Ukraine could spread to other regions, too

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell warned that the current crisis in Ukraine could spread to other regions, such as the Western Balkans, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova. Russia will not stop in Ukraine, and “Moldova is one of the countries where we believe that Russian pressure may increase in the coming days,” Borrell told a news conference Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Borrell made the remarks at a press conference in which he explained the new European assistance package for Ukraine. The EU is concerned about what could happen in the whole region. Russian influence could begin to operate in neighboring states – in Moldova, Georgia – and will also influence the Western Balkans, Borrell told a news conference.