Zelensky: “If we disappear, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will follow … up to the Berlin Wall”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday made a new call on Western states to increase military support for his country, saying that if Ukraine were defeated by Russia, it would then attack the rest of Eastern Europe, starting with the Baltic states, to reach “the Berlin Wall.”

However, Zelensky voiced willingness to negotiate directly with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin,” the only way to stop the war.”

“If we disappear – God forbid – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, etc. will follow. Until the Berlin Wall, believe me!” Zelensky told reporters, urging Western states to“ close the Ukrainian sky ” to Russian planes, to enable a no-fly zone, and give planes to the Ukrainian air force. “And if you do not have the strength to close the sky, then give me planes!”

He also said he was ready to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war against Ukraine. But at the same time, he warned him: “What do you want from us? Get out of our land! ”

”Sit at the table with me (…), but not 30 meters away, as you did with (Emmanuel) Macron or (Olaf) Scholz. I’m a normal guy, I don’t bite! ” he also addressed to Putin.

President Zelensky had a telephone conversation the same day with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who also spoke with Vladimir Putin.

After talks between Macron and Putin, according to statements by the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace, the Russian president said he was determined to continue the military offensive in Ukraine until his goals were achieved, including demilitarizing Ukraine and establishing a neutral status for the country.