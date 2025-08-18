Zelensky in Washington to Meet Trump as Russia Strikes Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in Washington, D.C., ahead of crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he is confident that Ukraine will secure security guarantees with the support of European leaders. Meanwhile, Russia launched a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on the evening of August 17, just hours before President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House, reports kyivindependent.com. Donald Trump revealed the message he intends to deliver to his guests at the White House: Zelensky must accept some of Russia’s conditions for ending the war in Ukraine.

The bilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Romania time, at the White House, according to the White House schedule. Trump will later attend a multilateral meeting with European leaders visiting Washington, at 10:00 p.m. Romania time.

Three dead, including a 2-year-old child

Update 8:40 a.m. – Russia’s airstrike on a residential area in Kharkiv killed three people, including a young child, and injured 17 others, Ukrainian authorities announced on Monday, as the United States pushes Kyiv to quickly reach a deal to end the war launched by Moscow.

A drone strike killed a 2-year-old boy in Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday morning, following a ballistic missile attack overnight, said Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, on Telegram. The number of injured in the Kharkiv attack “is continuously rising,” Synehubov added. Also on Telegram, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that two other people were killed and 17 injured in both attacks, including six children aged between 6 and 17.

“A woman has just been rescued from under the rubble: she is alive,” Terekhov said Monday morning, warning that more people might be trapped under debris. Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border, has been a regular target of Russian drone and missile strikes since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The earlier ballistic missile strike shattered about 1,000 windows, Synehubov said. Some residents had to be evacuated, Ukraine’s emergency services reported on Telegram. Two people were injured in Russian strikes on the adjacent Sumy region, which also damaged at least twelve houses and an educational institution, authorities said. “The enemy continues to deliberately target civilian infrastructure in Sumy region—perfidiously, at night,” said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional administration, on Telegram.

Trump: Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he gives up Crimea and NATO membership

On the eve of his high-stakes talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a large delegation of European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump sparked controversy by claiming, in a post on his Truth Social platform, that the Ukrainian president could end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wished, by abandoning Crimea and NATO membership. The remarks came just hours before Zelensky’s meeting with European leaders and Trump at the White House, reports The New York Post. Trump wrote that “you cannot get back Crimea, which Obama gave away 12 years ago, without firing a shot,” and that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible.

“President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote on social media. “Remember how it all started. He cannot get back Crimea, which was given away by Obama (12 years ago, without a single shot being fired!), and UKRAINE CANNOT JOIN NATO. Some things never change!!!”

Trump urged Ukraine to abandon its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)—a long-standing demand of Russia—and added that “there will be no return” of Crimea, signaling to Ukraine that it must accept Russia’s illegal annexation of the region in 2014, during the Obama administration. These two conditions—ceding Crimea and definitively giving up NATO membership—are among the demands set out by Vladimir Putin for ending the war, according to CNN.

European concerns

European leaders visiting the White House alongside Zelensky on Monday are worried that the meeting will turn into pressure from Trump on the Ukrainian leader to accept the conditions proposed by Putin at last week’s summit in Alaska. They hope to obtain more clarity from Trump about what concessions Russia might make in a potential peace deal, including the role the United States would play in providing future security guarantees.

“Tomorrow will be an important day at the White House. Never before have so many European leaders gathered at the same time. It is a great honor for me to welcome them!” Trump wrote after his message to Zelensky.

The European delegation includes: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who will join Zelensky at the White House.

On Monday, August 18, Nicușor Dan shared the main conclusions after participating in a meeting of the Coalition of Will, held via videoconference ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Romanian President took part in the virtual meeting of the Coalition of Will and explained in a video posted on Facebook that it is "a coalition of Western states, mostly European, aimed at helping Ukraine in the unjust war started by Russia against it." "Our standpoint was that Russia does not want peace, that these negotiations will take time—hopefully as little as possible—but they will take time, and until then we must support Ukraine and apply economic pressure on Russia to make the negotiations as fair as possible," Nicușor Dan stated.