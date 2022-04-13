Zelensky, message in English: “Poland, Moldova and Romania will become the next targets if Ukraine falls”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a new call on Wednesday, more than a month and a half after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for Western countries to send military aid to the country he leads. Zelensky says that if Ukraine falls, Russia will find new targets for aggression in Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic countries – “Arm Ukraine now to defend freedom,” Volodymyr Zelenskt said in a message in English.

“Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine on February 24th. Now it’s April. Russia counted on capturing Ukraine within five days. That was the deadline they established for obliterating our country and destroying our democracy. But they had no idea who they were up against. Russia didn’t know how much we cherished our freedom. We have been defending ourselves against Russia much longer than the invaders planned.

We have destroyed more Russian weapons and military equipment than some armies in Europe currently possess. But this is not enough. Russia still has the capacity to attack and not only against Ukraine. Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states will become the next targets if the freedom in Ukraine falls,” the Ukrainian president stated.

He continued, saying that the images of Bucha and Mariupol “have demonstrated the real Russia’s intentions to the whole world”. “It could only be stopped by the force of arms. It must be done now. Ukraine needs weapon supplies. We need heavy artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircraft. Anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes,” Zelensky said, mentioning in details the precise weapons needed, including T-72 tanks or similar ones from US or Germany, as detailed in the video message, “to unblock our cities and save millions of Ukrainians, as well as millions of Europeans.”

“Freedom must be armed better than tyranny. Western countries have everything to make it happen. The final victory over tyranny and the number of people saved depends on them. Arm Ukraine now to defend freedom!”, the Ukrainian president concluded.

Without additional weaponry, this war will become an endless bloodbath, spreading misery, suffering, and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk – the list will be continued. Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with Heavy Weapons. #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/miSOL5zvuA — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022