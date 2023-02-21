Zelensky reveals why Russia wants to control Chisinau

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview that Russia’s plan to replace the pro-Western leadership of Moldova – discovered by Ukrainian intelligence services – was later confirmed by European countries and is linked to Moscow’s desire to control the airport in Chisinau to be able to transport soldiers and equipment to open a new front in Ukraine from Transnistria.

Russia has almost 2,000 people stationed in Transnistria and there is a suspicion that it would like to open a new front towards Ukraine from the territory of Moldova. The Ukrainian president was asked in an interview for “La Repubblica” how he would react if Moldovan President Maia Sandu approached him and asked for his help.

Zelensky reminded that he had received information from his intelligence service that Russia wants to take advantage of the fact that Republic of Moldova is not member of NATO or EU and to replace its pro-Western leadership. “I sent this information to president Maia Sandu. It was confirmed by other Western states soon after that”, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president revealed that the main target of Russia is to control the airport in Chisinau, the capital of the R. of Moldova. “Russians have been planning all these from a very long time. Despite this, Moldova and Russia do not have a common border. So, how could they enforce their plan (editor note: to open a new frontline in Ukraine)? Russians need airports where they could send their troops and equipment. As there is only one airport in Moldova, based in Chisinau, they need to use this airport and all resource of Transnistria“, Zelensky explained.

He added that Moldova’s president Maia Sandu had never asked for Ukraine’s help, but thanked Zelensly for the intel. “She knows the situation very well. Ukraine will be always ready to help Moldova“, Zelensky assured.