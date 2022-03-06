Zelensky talked to the US senators, asked for more help, tougher sanctions on Russia. Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had a Zoom video call with the US senators, calling on the United States for more assistance in establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, CNN reports.

Zelensky asked US senators for higher sanctions on Russia, including on energy, and for more military assistance for the Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian president thanked the US for the support it has delivered so far, but urged for more in order for them to resist against Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky advocated for banning Russian oil imports, suspending all commercial transactions — like Visa and Mastercard — and implored the lawmakers to help Ukraine get more planes that Ukrainian pilots are trained in and can fly. He said they would do the fighting and flying, but he needs the aircraft.

Right after the Ukrainian leader’s call, both Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend all their operations in Russia “in the coming days”. That means that Russians will no longer be able to use ATMs, will not be able to make payments online and will have to withdraw money from the counter, as they did decades ago.

The Ukrainian president’s talk with US senators lasted an hour.

At the end of the conversation, which took place via Zoom, dozens of senators thanked Zelenski and expressed their empathy, with some shouting “Slava Ukraini” (Long live Ukraine).

According to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Kyiv leader would like European countries to supply Ukraine with Russian-made planes.

“These planes are very necessary. And I will do everything I can to help the administration facilitate their transfer, “Chuck Schumer was quoted as saying by AFP.

On the other hand, CNN, quoting five well-informed sources on the subject, reported that the United States is in talks with European allies about the possibility of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets from Eastern European countries. However, US officials say there is no consensus and opinions are divided among allies over whether or not to provide aircraft to Ukraine, given the risks involved.