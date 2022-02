Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message of gratitude to Romania at noon on Monday and thanked President Klaus Iohannis for supporting his country’s accession to the European Union.

“I am grateful to Romania for its significant contribution to the defense capabilities of our country. I am grateful to @KlausIohannis for supporting Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. We feel the political and defense support of our partners,” reads Zelensky’s Twitter post.