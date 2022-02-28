Zelensky’s adviser: Negotiations were difficult

Ukrainian President Zelensky’s adviser, Mihailo Podoleac, who took part in Monday’s talks with Russia, said talks with Russia had been “difficult” and that the Russians kept their “biased” rhetoric about their aggression against Ukraine.

“Negotiations are difficult. However, without any obligatory ultimatums already. Unfortunately, the Russian side is still extremely biased regarding the destructive processes it launched,” Mihailo Podoleac says in a Twitter post.



“The Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded the first round of negotiations today, with the aim of ceasefire on Ukrainian territory and military action. We have set a number of priorities that we will analyze, to make decisions, to see how we can put the agreements into practice. The parties are going to their capitals and the parties have agreed that in the near future we will have another round of negotiations where the issues addressed will take concrete steps. The next round of talks will be on the Belarus-Poland border, “said President Zelenski’s adviser, Mihail Podoleac.

“Negotiations with the Ukrainian side have just ended, which lasted about 5 hours. During this time we went to all points of the protocol. We have found some points through which we can predict some common goals and most importantly, we have agreed to continue the negotiation process. The next round will take place soon on the Belarusian-Polish border, with a common understanding. Until then, the representatives of each delegation will consult on all points exposed to negotiations with the country’s leadership “, the Russian delegation said in its turn.