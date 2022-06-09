Zelenskyy Took Part in “Yale CEO Summit”

Representatives of the most influential part of American business believe that sanctions against Russia need to be strengthened.

On June 9, the president of Ukraine joined the Yale CEO Summit online and addressed the most influential representatives of the largest US companies. Zelenskyy’s main message was a call for increased sanctions against Russia and invest in Ukraine.

“Today, I addressed the participants of the investment conference organized to discuss the economic prospects of our state. Among the participants were representatives of the world’s largest funds. The event, although it was not public, was still significant and powerful. He called on them to invest in Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video message to the Ukrainian people.

