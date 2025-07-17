1 in 2 children left behind at home take on adult responsibilities

Over half of the children left behind at home after their parents migrated for work are forced to take on adult responsibilities, and for more than half of them, the family separation has lasted over four years, according to a recent survey conducted by Save the Children Romania among the beneficiaries of its programs. Moreover, only one in three children with parents working abroad will see their parents this summer. The 2025 survey highlights the emotional toll and the increased vulnerability risks associated with economic migration.

Data from the survey conducted among children supported by Save the Children Romania’s program for children left behind due to parental labour migration show that:

56% of children have had at least one parent working abroad for over four years, while 44% have experienced shorter-term separation.

3% of children feel sad because they miss their parents, 3% feel anxious as they don’t always know what’s happening with their parents, 42.2% are understanding, knowing their parents left to provide for them and their families, 1.2% feel angry for being left behind, 26.1% feel indifferent, having gotten used to the situation, and the remaining children did not answer this question.

6% of children often feel they need to take on adult responsibilities due to their parents’ absence, while 21.8% feel this sometimes; the remaining 44.6% say they never felt this way.

Parents of 36% of children plan to return to Romania for the summer holiday. However, 41% of parents will not be able to come—over 75% citing financial reasons, inability to take leave, or having already visited at Easter or planning to return at Christmas. The remaining 23% are undecided.

Around 10% of children will travel abroad to spend their vacation with their parents.

“Children affected by economic migration are often invisible in public policies. They deeply feel the absence of their parents and are, in many cases, forced to take on responsibilities beyond their age. We need sustainable support mechanisms that ensure their protection and emotional balance. Regular communication with their parents is essential for their well-being, yet our studies show that 14% of these children, and 20% of teenager, talk to their parents only once a week or even less. To support these families, children, parents, and caregivers, we are launching a broad awareness campaign on the importance of regular communication. A simple video call reminds children with parents working abroad that they are loved. Save the Children is here for them with information and support on www.copiisinguriacasa.ro.”, said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

The 2025 data confirm the profound impact of parental migration on children, as shown in Save the Children’s 2022 study. That report also highlighted the scale of the phenomenon—over half a million children (approx. 536,000) had at least one parent working abroad between June 2021 and June 2022. Nearly one million children (over 950,000) had experienced a parent’s departure during their childhood. This means that around 25% of Romania’s children have gone through the traumatic experience of being separated from one or both parents for extended periods. Moreover, the 2022 data showed that 14% of children spoke with their parents only once a week or less. As children grow older, communication tends to decrease—20% of teenagers communicate with their parents only once a week or less.

Given that nearly one in four children in Romania have experienced the painful separation caused by parental labour migration, Save the Children launches the campaign Call Them Daily! Connection Beyond Borders, a broad awareness initiative targeting parents working abroad, children left behind at home, and their caregivers.

The central message, “Call them daily! A simple video call reminds children they are loved”, is conveyed through emotional video spots, real-life stories shared on social media, and the dedicated platform www.copiisinguriacasa.ro, which offers resources and practical advice.

The campaign encourages daily video calls and active parental involvement in their children’s lives. In parallel, Save the Children continues to provide direct support through psychological and social counselling, parental education, children’s activities, and professional training. August, when many parents return home, is also a key opportunity to organize information caravans in rural and small urban communities, and to host outreach and dialogue activities with parents at border crossing points.

Video Campaign: https://youtu.be/JvazLxMA3JE?si=KW79rM_DsJdQZeke

SAVE THE CHILDREN SERVICES FOR CHILDREN LEFT BEHIND DUE TO PARENTAL LABOR MIGRATION

Given the scale of this issue, Save the Children Romania has developed a network of specialized services for children with parents working abroad. These services, launched in 2010, support both children and their families or caregivers.

Over 16,000 children and 10,500 adults (parents or caregivers) have received direct intervention services—psychological and social counselling, educational support, and socialization activities for children; parental education, social counselling, and legal advice for adults.

Over 130,000 people, parents, children, and professionals, have been directly informed about the risks and consequences of parental migration and their legal obligations when leaving the country. Over 5 million people have been reached through media and online campaigns.

Psychological and legal counselling services can be accessed via the helpline 021.224.24.52 and the platform www.copiisinguriacasa.ro.

Save the Children calls for the development of integrated public policies, including: systematic identification of children affected by parental labour migration, inter-institutional collaboration between schools and public social services, continuous psychosocial support, parental education programs, and measures to prevent social risks associated with family separation. It is also essential to allocate financial resources, including EU funds, to strengthen child protection services and support integrated interventions.

“Romania cannot afford to ignore the fate of hundreds of thousands of children growing up without constant emotional support. Parental separation must not become the norm. It is our collective responsibility, as a society, as institutions, as communities, to ensure no child is left behind. Economic migration must not create vulnerability. It must be managed carefully and responsibly, for the sake of future generations.”, underlined Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.