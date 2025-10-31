- Advertisement -

10 Years After Colectiv: Vigil Ends with Fine for Organizers

The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie publicly apologized for the fine.

By Romania Journal
Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the Colectiv fire on October 30, 2015, which killed 65 people and has become a symbol of what the ultimate consequence of state abuse against citizens can be. The day ended unexpectedly, with a 3,000 lei fine for those who commemorated the tragedy a decade ago.

Marian Rădună, a representative of the MEA Association and one of the organizers of the march commemorating the Colectiv nightclub tragedy, was fined 3,000 lei on Thursday evening by the Romanian Gendarmerie for “exceeding the commemoration time,” when about 25 people were still in the square keeping vigil with candles. Rădună says the fine is unlawful and that he will challenge it in court.

According to the official report, shown below, the gendarme wrote at 11:30 p.m. that Rădună was fined because “the end time of his event was exceeded and he did not take measures to conclude the public gathering, during which 25 people were still participating.”

The person fined noted on the report that “The activity, according to the protocol, ended when we arrived in Bucur Square.”

According to the organizers, the event was officially notified and had two distinct protocols — one for the march itself and another for the commemoration at the former Colectiv club. Rădună confirmed that he was fined by the Gendarmerie after 11:00 p.m. for “exceeding the commemoration time.”

At that moment, he said, around 25 people were still in front of the former Colectiv club, lighting candles and observing a moment of silence. Rădună maintains, however, that the official report is unlawful and that the gendarmes “don’t know the law.”

“I will challenge it and file a complaint against the reporting officer with the Military Prosecutor’s Office.
The situation is very simple, and I won’t be seeking justice on Facebook.

According to the Public Assemblies Law (Law 60/1991), Article 3 provides exceptions to the requirement of prior declaration for public gatherings, mentioning cultural, artistic, sports, religious, commemorative events, and those related to official visits.

In our case, we followed the procedure, as we always do, because I want participants at the events I organize to be safe and to cooperate with the competent authorities.

For yesterday, there were two declared public gatherings, both with official protocols: one at Colectiv, organized under Cristina’s protocol, and the March, under my protocol.
The same Law 60 also states that two public gatherings cannot take place in the same location.

The march was legally concluded once we arrived at Colectiv, since another public gathering was already in progress there.
Anyway, the officer made a mistake, and none of his superiors — not even the one coordinating the operation — advised him according to the law, which is even more serious.

You should know that in recent years, I’ve had excellent collaboration with the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Romanian Police, the Fire Department, and everyone from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I wouldn’t want us to generalize, because that harms society.
We’re learning, and so are they.

Thank you very much, and I hope you’ll go with your children to talk about Colectiv — because it concerns all of us. My condolences to the families, and remember: change starts with us!, ” Raduna posted on Facebook.

The Reaction of the Gendarmerie

The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie announced on Friday morning that it will conduct an internal review regarding the fine issued to Marian Rădună, one of the organizers of the march commemorating the Colectiv nightclub tragedy, in order to assess whether the sanction was “proportionate, justified, and in accordance with both the letter and the spirit of the law.”

In an official statement released Friday morning, the Romanian Gendarmerie emphasized that it “respects and protects citizens’ right to participate in public gatherings, especially commemorative ones,” and that its presence at the event aimed to ensure order and the safety of participants.

“In this regard, we continuously carry out training activities for our operational staff to identify ways to improve interaction in such situations, with the goal of upholding the law and protecting people.
From a legal standpoint, there are formally the elements that could justify applying a contravention sanction, as the event exceeded the time frame stipulated in the protocol for the public gathering,” the Gendarmerie representatives stated.

Although the institution identified certain breaches concerning the observance of the event’s approved schedule, as specified in the protocol for public demonstrations, it acknowledged that the officer may not have fully understood the context of the event.

“Indeed, the law must always be applied ad litteram, but there is also the notion of the spirit of the law, which implies understanding the purpose for which a legal norm was established — namely, to maintain public order while also protecting citizens’ rights and dignity.
In this case, it may be considered that the reporting officer did not fully grasp the spirit of the law and the specific context — a commemoration of the Colectiv club victims, an event with a deeply emotional and symbolic character,” the Romanian Gendarmerie stated.

The Romanian Gendarmerie also announced that checks will be made regarding the application of the fine in the amount of 3,000 lei.

“Consequently, at the level of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, urgent checks were ordered regarding the application of the contravention sanction, to be analyzed whether the measure was proportional, justified and compliant with both the letter and the spirit of the law. We recall that the Romanian Gendarmerie was and remains with all those affected by the tragedy in the Colectiv club. On the evening of the tragedy, the gendarmes were present at the scene, offering support to the authorities and the victims. Over the years, the institution has supported and ensured public order at all commemoration events dedicated to this event“, the Gendarmerie also informed.

We convey our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and compassion to those who still bear the traces of this tragedy”, the institution concluded.

The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie publicly apologized for the fine

The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Alin Mastan, publicly apologized for the incident that occurred on Thursday evening, after the march commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Colectiv tragedy, when the organizer of the demonstration, Marian Rădună, was fined 3,000 lei. “We will draw the necessary conclusions from this situation and learn the necessary lessons so that in the future we can manage such moments with more balance,” he added.

“Given the situation that occurred at last night’s event commemorating the Colectiv victims, as Inspector General of the Romanian Gendarmerie, I have a moral obligation to make the following clarifications: First, I wish to publicly apologize for the incident. Although this was an isolated situation, it is a regrettable moment, especially since the event had a deeply emotional and symbolic character. We sincerely regret this incident, which, as I mentioned, is an isolated case. We will draw the necessary conclusions from this situation and learn the lessons required to manage such moments with greater balance in the future,” said Alin Mastan on Friday in a video message provided by the Romanian Gendarmerie.

He added that the situation will be analyzed and measures will be taken. “Even though, legally, there were elements that could formally justify a contravention sanction because the scheduled hours in the public event protocol were not respected, we consider it essential to take the specifics of the event into account. That is why we will review the situation and implement appropriate measures,” Mastan said.

He emphasized that the gendarmes have been and remain “alongside those affected by the Colectiv tragedy.” “We remind the public that the Romanian Gendarmerie has been and remains alongside all those affected by the Colectiv club tragedy. On the night of the tragedy, gendarmes were present on-site, supporting authorities and victims. Over the years, the institution has ensured public order at all commemorative events for this tragedy. We extend our sincere condolences to the families who lost loved ones and compassion to those who continue to carry the marks of this tragedy,” Mastan concluded.

Romania Journal
