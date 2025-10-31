10 Years After Colectiv: Vigil Ends with Fine for Organizers

Marian Rădună, a representative of the MEA Association and one of the organizers of the march commemorating the Colectiv nightclub tragedy, was fined 3,000 lei on Thursday evening by the Romanian Gendarmerie for “exceeding the commemoration time,” when about 25 people were still in the square keeping vigil with candles. Rădună says the fine is unlawful and that he will challenge it in court.

According to the official report, shown below, the gendarme wrote at 11:30 p.m. that Rădună was fined because “the end time of his event was exceeded and he did not take measures to conclude the public gathering, during which 25 people were still participating.”

The person fined noted on the report that “The activity, according to the protocol, ended when we arrived in Bucur Square.”

According to the organizers, the event was officially notified and had two distinct protocols — one for the march itself and another for the commemoration at the former Colectiv club. Rădună confirmed that he was fined by the Gendarmerie after 11:00 p.m. for “exceeding the commemoration time.”

At that moment, he said, around 25 people were still in front of the former Colectiv club, lighting candles and observing a moment of silence. Rădună maintains, however, that the official report is unlawful and that the gendarmes “don’t know the law.”

“I will challenge it and file a complaint against the reporting officer with the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The situation is very simple, and I won’t be seeking justice on Facebook.

According to the Public Assemblies Law (Law 60/1991), Article 3 provides exceptions to the requirement of prior declaration for public gatherings, mentioning cultural, artistic, sports, religious, commemorative events, and those related to official visits.

In our case, we followed the procedure, as we always do, because I want participants at the events I organize to be safe and to cooperate with the competent authorities.

For yesterday, there were two declared public gatherings, both with official protocols: one at Colectiv, organized under Cristina’s protocol, and the March, under my protocol.

The same Law 60 also states that two public gatherings cannot take place in the same location.

The march was legally concluded once we arrived at Colectiv, since another public gathering was already in progress there.

Anyway, the officer made a mistake, and none of his superiors — not even the one coordinating the operation — advised him according to the law, which is even more serious.

You should know that in recent years, I’ve had excellent collaboration with the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Romanian Police, the Fire Department, and everyone from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I wouldn’t want us to generalize, because that harms society.

We’re learning, and so are they.

Thank you very much, and I hope you’ll go with your children to talk about Colectiv — because it concerns all of us. My condolences to the families, and remember: change starts with us!, ” Raduna posted on Facebook.